Know signs of colon cancer
The New York Times reported that cases of colorectal cancer, which include cancers of the colon or the rectum, have been declining in populations over the age of 65, but have been rising in those under the age of 50, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. For...
newsnet5
The holidays stress people out. Here’s how to overcome the season.
The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their conditions. While 40% say the season makes their conditions “somewhat worse,” nearly a quarter of those with mental illnesses say the holidays make their conditions “a lot” worse.
Katherine Heigl Says Anti-Anxiety Medication ‘Essentially Saved My Life’
Actress Katherine Heigl is getting candid about her mental health journey. In a recent interview with Yahoo Life, the Grey’s Anatomy alum credited anti-anxiety medication with totally changing her life. After being thrust into the spotlight early in her career, Heigl struggled to cope with public scrutiny, she recalled: “I wasn’t grounded or stable in my own self enough to not believe [the public’s perception of me]. I spent a lot of time in my early 30s worried that maybe they were right and I was this kind of person. But then defending myself, in my own mind, it’s like that horrible neuroses and anxiety.”
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
Looking to Get More Protein In Your Diet? These 10 Foods Pack More Protein Than An Egg
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. When it comes to weight loss, protein reigns supreme. Whether you're...
Opinion: Dating Someone That Lacks Empathy Is Exhausting
EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
How to practice mindfulness meditation to reduce anxiety, improve focus, and unlock creativity
Mindfulness meditation focuses your attention on the present moment and your current feelings. Benefits of mindfulness mediation include reduced stress, better focus, and improved well-being. To practice mindfulness meditation, focus on your breath and what you feel without judgment. People are often caught up thinking about the past or future,...
psychologytoday.com
Working Through Grief During the Holidays
Grieving a loved one during the holidays can be especially challenging, partly because the person's absence forever changes longstanding rituals. Not everyone experiences grief in the same way, so it is important to be patient with others who grieve differently. People may need time to move back and forth between...
WUKY
Three bite rule, moderation and mindfulness: UK dieticians share tips to help you navigate the minefield of holiday eating and drinking.
For many of us the holidays can quickly go from Seasons Greetings to Seasons Eatings! But never you fear, UK Health and Wellness registered dieticians Dr. Karen Bryla McNees and Vanessa Oliver have strategies to help you survive the holidays without busting your buttons, or becoming too much of the life of the party.
Healthline
How to Treat Blepharitis
Following a regular eyelid care regimen can help you manage and treat blepharitis. Prescription treatments are also available for more complex forms of the condition. Blepharitis is inflammation of the eyelids. It often causes crusts or flakes that look like dandruff on the eyelashes. There are two types of blepharitis....
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
suggest.com
Oprah And Maria Shriver On How Doctors Fail Women Going Through Menopause: ‘They Give Them A Drug And Tell Them To Go Home’
Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver are getting real about menopause. Even though nearly all women will experience this change, menopause is still considered to be taboo. Though many women are afraid to talk about it, Oprah and Shriver are shining a much needed light on the topic. In a new...
etvnews.com
How Pets Can Help You Beat the Holiday Blues
The holiday season should be joyful, merry and bright. But for some, the family get togethers, holiday parties and increased financial responsibilities exacerbate feelings of sadness, loneliness, depression and anxiety. One way to combat the isolation and increased depression that many people may experience during what’s supposed to be the...
ScienceBlog.com
Oral med helps fight osteoporosis
Parathyroid hormone can stimulate bone formation, and analogs of the hormone are often prescribed to patients with osteoporosis; however, these medications are only effective when administered by daily injection. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently identified a promising compound that influences components of the parathyroid...
psychologytoday.com
Are You a Body Language Expert or Nonverbally Clueless?
People vary in their ability to communicate via body language, yet it is possible to improve. There is no body language “dictionary.” Cultural differences and situational circumstances affect the interpretation of any particular cue. Becoming a body language expert takes dedication and time, but it can be done...
tatler.com
First Person: In pursuit of happiness
With post-pandemic referrals to child mental health services on the rise, Professor Peter Fonagy, an expert in adolescent mental health, shares his five steps to help young people forge emotional resilience and wellbeing. Are we in the midst of a mental health crisis? It is all too easy to provide...
How to Cultivate Happiness, Resilience, and Motivation
There are three powerful ingredients that make for a satisfying quality of life:. happiness, resilience, and motivation. Happiness is the state of being content and satisfied with what you have.
psychologytoday.com
Are You Being Loved or Love-Bombed?
Love-bombing is characterized by excessive displays of affection, gifts, and attention early in a relationship as a means to gain control. Love-bombing behavior is particularly common among people with low self-esteem. To save yourself from being love-bombed, communicate about your romantic expectations and set clear boundaries. Many people come to...
Antidepressants saved my life. Then their side effects pushed me back into turmoil
In 2019, in the midst of what I can only describe as a mental breakdown, I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, signed off work, and prescribed sertraline, an antidepressant. Because of my desperate mental state, I didn’t ask my GP about possible side effects. Instead I headed straight to the pharmacy to pick up my new “happy pills” and started taking them the following day. They definitely worked. Some of my anxiety symptoms slipped away, such as my panic attacks, low moods and low energy. But I wasn’t prepared for one of the biggest side effects: weight gain.In my...
TODAY.com
Wake up feeling like you have a cold? Your bedding might be to blame
Many people struggle to sleep through the night due to congestion, coughing, sneezing and other allergy-like symptoms. You might even find yourself waking up with a stuffy nose and sore throat. Chronic nasal congestion is a common problem affecting almost one in four Americans, a recent survey found. Over half...
