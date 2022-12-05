Actress Katherine Heigl is getting candid about her mental health journey. In a recent interview with Yahoo Life, the Grey’s Anatomy alum credited anti-anxiety medication with totally changing her life. After being thrust into the spotlight early in her career, Heigl struggled to cope with public scrutiny, she recalled: “I wasn’t grounded or stable in my own self enough to not believe [the public’s perception of me]. I spent a lot of time in my early 30s worried that maybe they were right and I was this kind of person. But then defending myself, in my own mind, it’s like that horrible neuroses and anxiety.”

