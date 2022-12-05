ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Van goes airborne, flips in crash that kills driver in Orange County

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aiRC_0jXi1Azt00
Ambulance Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Orange County crash.

FHP said the crash happened on Sunday around 11:50 p.m. on Exchange Drive in the area of President Drive.

Someone driving a white Kia van couldn’t navigate the curve before it traveled off the roadway and into a drainage ditch, according to FHP.

The driver hit the ditch, became airborne, then flipped over onto the roof before resting in a retention pond.

First responders took the driver to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

Officials haven’t identified the driver because they’re waiting for a positive identification.

The crash is still under investigation.

Comments / 1

Valley
4d ago

if people would just learn to slow down and drive the speed limit and not drive like crazy Maniacs all the time lives would be saved.

Reply
2
Related
villages-news.com

Driver who ran red light prompts crash at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A driver who ran a red light prompted a crash Friday afternoon at the entrance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. A blue two-door vehicle with a hatchback was traveling at 2:04 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when the driver ran a red light and struck a white sport utility vehicle which was traveling on Bella Cruz Drive headed for the hospital, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The white SUV had the green light.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deadly Orange County crash shuts down major road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly Orange County crash shut down a major road Thursday morning. It was reported around 4 a.m. in the area of SR-528 WB at Dallas Boulevard and officials say at least one person has died. All westbound lanes were shut down and traffic was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Rapid population growth in Osceola County causing safety concerns

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 first heard from Osceola County resident Katelyn McAllister when she spoke at a commission meeting about how construction near her home has her worried about her kids’ safety. “Taking them to school the other day, and all of the construction is constantly...
villages-news.com

Nephew with gun arrested after attempting to take Villager to hospital

A nephew with a gun was arrested after he was found with a gun at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. Justin Todd Shettleroe, 39, of Archer, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1000 block of Dustin Drive on a charge of unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon.
ARCHER, FL
fox35orlando.com

Semoran Blvd. closed after pedestrian struck, killed in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. FHP said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of N. Semoran Blvd. and Aloma Ave. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased after being transported to Advent Health Winter Park.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy