2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Beloved Michigan football fan Meechie Walker dies after cancer battle
Former high school football star and beloved Michigan football fan Dametrius "Meechie" Walker died on Friday after a two-year battle with bone cancer, the school announced. Walker is survived by his mother, Leona Bell, and son, Kymere. Walker was a gifted defensive end prospect at Muskegon High ...
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s transfer portal wish list: Who makes sense for the Wolverines?
Free agency has opened in college football as players are hopping into the transfer portal and are looking for new homes. The Michigan Wolverines have already been aggressive early in the period signing former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Hamilton. They’ve also reportedly extended offers to former Coastal Carolina edge Josiah Stewart and former Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas.
Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?
Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
Michigan Freshman Shines In First Start
Michigan may have its point guard. Freshman Dug McDaniel got his first start last night against Minnesota on the road and looked like a guy who won't be giving the job back until he's done at U-M. Obviously it's unfortunate how it came about, with Princeton transfer and former starter...
diehardsport.com
Five-Star In-State QB Taking Final Visit Before Signing Day Decision?
Five-star and top 10 recruit Dante Moore, Detroit, Michigan product, is apparently going to take a visit to UCLA as the Bruins make a push for the five-star Oregon QB pledge:. Michigan State has believed to be pursuing Moore too, but Michigan seems to have all their eggs in the basked of 2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis.
Toledo women's basketball upsets No. 14 Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Toledo women's basketball team picked up a huge non-conference win against No. 14 Michigan on Thursday. The Rockets beat the undefeated Wolverines 71-68, with a game-winning basket from Rossford graduate Sammi Mikonowicz with 13 seconds remaining in the game. She finished the game with 11 points.
Maize n Brew
2023 Nebraska LB commit Hayden Moore expected to visit Michigan this weekend
According to a report by 247Sports’ Blair Angulo ($), the Michigan Wolverines are anticipating an unofficial visit this weekend from 2023 three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Aurora, Colorado has been committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers since June, but that was when Scott Frost was still the head coach of the program. Matt Rhule has since taken over and is still recruiting him, as he and his staff took an in-home visit with Moore earlier this week.
d1sportsnet.com
Hogan Hansen commits to Michigan
4 star tight end Hogan Hansen has committed to Michigan. The 6-6, 220 pound Hansen, from Bellvue WA, chose Michigan over 6 offers. He is rated the No. 15 tight end in the 2024 class and No. 267 overall. December 8, 2022.
Blake Corum’s Heisman Trophy result is laughable
Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that Blake Corum would be a big weapon for the Michigan Football team. But very few, if any, would have guessed that he would be one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners by the time November rolled around. But that is exactly what Corum was, and he almost certainly would have been a finalist had he not gotten injured in Wolverines second-to-last regular season game. In fact, many believe Corum still should have been a finalist. Well, we now know exactly where Corum finished in the Heisman voting.
Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class
Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener
On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan
If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
Ann Arbor Huron High School ‘in a hold’ after threat to ‘shoot up’ school
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Huron High School is currently “in a hold” in classrooms after learning of a threat made on social media. The Ann Arbor Police Department confirmed officers are working with Ann Arbor Public Schools to identify the source of the social media post, made via Instagram, that threatened to “shoot up” the school on Friday, Dec. 9.
HometownLife.com
Police locate driver who struck John Glenn High student, fled scene
A teenager is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning while crossing Newburgh Road. After initially seeking the public's assistance in locating the driver who had fled the scene, Westland police announced on Thursday afternoon they had located and taken into custody the driver of a dark-colored compact SUV-style vehicle.
HometownLife.com
8 Michigan holiday destinations enjoy with friends, family
While it's not exactly beach weather, it's looking like a white Christmas with plenty of fun — inside and out. From Frankenmuth to Campus Martius, there are a ton of holiday activities for families, friends, and couples. Here is a guide:. Christmas in Detroit. Campus Martius Park. A Detroit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Snow heading toward Metro Detroit Friday, this weekend: What to know
Everything appears to be playing out as expected thus far with today’s approaching snow, although the overall trend is for a bit slower timing -- which means we may be able to salvage the afternoon rush hour!. We are starting our Friday dry, and I expect us to be...
thesalinepost.com
OBITUARY: RJ Rogers, Former Captain of Saline Hockey, Had a Big Heart and Generous Spirit
Ronald James Rogers, “RJ”, was born on April 4, 1997 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI to Scott and Marissa Rogers. After an acute illness, RJ passed away on December 3, 2022 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. RJ had a big heart and was very...
Snow is heading for Metro Detroit and it 'could cause some slippery travel' this weekend
We’re a week into meteorological winter, and forecasters in Metro Detroit are fittingly calling for snow this weekend. But how much can we expect?
HometownLife.com
Westland veterinarian killed in crash remembered as lover of people, pets
Dr. John Hermann was a good-hearted man who loved people and pets, friends, customers and colleagues said. Hermann, 53, died Sunday afternoon in a vehicle crash in Van Buren Township. Police said his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. He did not have any immediate family in the area. According to friends, his colleagues were like family.
One Michigan City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
