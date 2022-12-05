Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that Blake Corum would be a big weapon for the Michigan Football team. But very few, if any, would have guessed that he would be one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners by the time November rolled around. But that is exactly what Corum was, and he almost certainly would have been a finalist had he not gotten injured in Wolverines second-to-last regular season game. In fact, many believe Corum still should have been a finalist. Well, we now know exactly where Corum finished in the Heisman voting.

