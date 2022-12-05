ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Maize n Brew

Michigan’s transfer portal wish list: Who makes sense for the Wolverines?

Free agency has opened in college football as players are hopping into the transfer portal and are looking for new homes. The Michigan Wolverines have already been aggressive early in the period signing former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Hamilton. They’ve also reportedly extended offers to former Coastal Carolina edge Josiah Stewart and former Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?

Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
DETROIT, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Freshman Shines In First Start

Michigan may have its point guard. Freshman Dug McDaniel got his first start last night against Minnesota on the road and looked like a guy who won't be giving the job back until he's done at U-M. Obviously it's unfortunate how it came about, with Princeton transfer and former starter...
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Five-Star In-State QB Taking Final Visit Before Signing Day Decision?

Five-star and top 10 recruit Dante Moore, Detroit, Michigan product, is apparently going to take a visit to UCLA as the Bruins make a push for the five-star Oregon QB pledge:. Michigan State has believed to be pursuing Moore too, but Michigan seems to have all their eggs in the basked of 2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Toledo women's basketball upsets No. 14 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Toledo women's basketball team picked up a huge non-conference win against No. 14 Michigan on Thursday. The Rockets beat the undefeated Wolverines 71-68, with a game-winning basket from Rossford graduate Sammi Mikonowicz with 13 seconds remaining in the game. She finished the game with 11 points.
TOLEDO, OH
Maize n Brew

2023 Nebraska LB commit Hayden Moore expected to visit Michigan this weekend

According to a report by 247Sports’ Blair Angulo ($), the Michigan Wolverines are anticipating an unofficial visit this weekend from 2023 three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Aurora, Colorado has been committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers since June, but that was when Scott Frost was still the head coach of the program. Matt Rhule has since taken over and is still recruiting him, as he and his staff took an in-home visit with Moore earlier this week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
d1sportsnet.com

Hogan Hansen commits to Michigan

4 star tight end Hogan Hansen has committed to Michigan. The 6-6, 220 pound Hansen, from Bellvue WA, chose Michigan over 6 offers. He is rated the No. 15 tight end in the 2024 class and No. 267 overall. December 8, 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Blake Corum’s Heisman Trophy result is laughable

Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that Blake Corum would be a big weapon for the Michigan Football team. But very few, if any, would have guessed that he would be one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners by the time November rolled around. But that is exactly what Corum was, and he almost certainly would have been a finalist had he not gotten injured in Wolverines second-to-last regular season game. In fact, many believe Corum still should have been a finalist. Well, we now know exactly where Corum finished in the Heisman voting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class

Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener

On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan

If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
ATHENS, GA
HometownLife.com

Police locate driver who struck John Glenn High student, fled scene

A teenager is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning while crossing Newburgh Road. After initially seeking the public's assistance in locating the driver who had fled the scene, Westland police announced on Thursday afternoon they had located and taken into custody the driver of a dark-colored compact SUV-style vehicle.
WESTLAND, MI
HometownLife.com

8 Michigan holiday destinations enjoy with friends, family

While it's not exactly beach weather, it's looking like a white Christmas with plenty of fun — inside and out. From Frankenmuth to Campus Martius, there are a ton of holiday activities for families, friends, and couples. Here is a guide:. Christmas in Detroit. Campus Martius Park. A Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland veterinarian killed in crash remembered as lover of people, pets

Dr. John Hermann was a good-hearted man who loved people and pets, friends, customers and colleagues said. Hermann, 53, died Sunday afternoon in a vehicle crash in Van Buren Township. Police said his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. He did not have any immediate family in the area. According to friends, his colleagues were like family.
WESTLAND, MI

