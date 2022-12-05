Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Laura Val Gets 6 More Masters World Records; Olympian Gabrielle Rose Too!
Laura Val has broken almost 450 Masters World Records in her hall-of-fame career. She added six more to that total last weekend in Long Beach. Archive photo via blueseventy. 2022 Southern Pacific Masters Swimming Short Course Meters Championships. December 2-4, 2022. Long Beach, California. Short Course Meters (25 meters) Results...
Jessica Chastain: ‘I will never be angry at a woman for doing what she has to do to survive’
There is a scene in George & Tammy, a new six-part biopic series on the country singer Tammy Wynette, in which Jessica Chastain has to perform on stage before a crowd of young extras. The song is Run, Woman, Run, a standard from 1970 in which Wynette, in customary style, exhorts women to stop being so demanding and knuckle down to life with any man who will have them. Or, as Chastain puts it: “Basically, you’re not going to find someone else, so go back to your man.”
William pays tribute to conservation friend and son who died in Kenya
The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to a conservationist friend who died while flying over Kenya’s largest national park.William described Mark Jenkins as someone who had “dedicated his life” to protecting wildlife in East Africa.He said Mr Jenkins had been killed alongside his son Peter as they flew over Tsavo National Park on an aerial patrol.Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol.— The Prince and Princess of Wales...
Comments / 0