1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Elk Grove (Elk Grove, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the California Highway Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Elk Grove.

Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident.

Officials stated that the collision occurred on Laguna Boulevard, northbound 1-5.

A truck was traveling at a high speed and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

It veered left, down an embankment, and then ran into a tree.

The truck then burst into flames.

The driver of the truck did not escape and was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed by the authorities.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in this motor–vehicle accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

There are no other details available at the moment.

December 05, 2022

Source: Sacramento Bee

