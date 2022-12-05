ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season

We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
The Ann Arbor News

Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker signing with Cleveland Browns

ALLEN PARK -- The Cleveland Browns are signing linebacker Reggie Ragland, who played 16 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020, from Las Vegas’ practice squad. Ragland appeared in every game while earning six starts during his lone season with the Lions. He had 52 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits after signing as a free agent fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old was last spotted with the New York Giants, playing 17 games and starting nine times last season.
The Grand Rapids Press

Dungeon of Doom: Should Detroit build around Jared Goff? Plus James Houston talks debut

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have won four of their last five games and are playing meaningful December football for the first time in five years. Lions quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have Ben Johnson’s offense producing at a high level. And the youthful defense continues to make plays and induce optimism. Oh, yeah, first-round rookie wideout Jameson Williams also made his NFL debut last week. And the final player promoted to the roster from this year’s draft class, James Houston, has three sacks through his first two games (and only 17 snaps).
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

