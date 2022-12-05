Read full article on original website
WHAT HAPPENS If the Minnesota Vikings Lose to the Detroit Lions? | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North on Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions, but what if they lose? What does it mean for their playoff seeding?
8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season
We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
Lions point to Jared Goff-Ben Johnson’s bond for high-level offensive play
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s play has improved since first-year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson earned more say regarding the offensive attack late last season. Goff’s stats are better, the team is winning more, and it’s hard to miss the still-growing level of comfort from the veteran...
Lions aim to replicate tough task of containing Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
ALLEN PARK -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has cemented himself as one of the game’s most lethal weapons and top wideouts only 45 games into his young NFL career. The 23-year-old has seven games with more than 100 receiving yards and eight with double-digit targets on the...
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker signing with Cleveland Browns
ALLEN PARK -- The Cleveland Browns are signing linebacker Reggie Ragland, who played 16 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020, from Las Vegas’ practice squad. Ragland appeared in every game while earning six starts during his lone season with the Lions. He had 52 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits after signing as a free agent fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old was last spotted with the New York Giants, playing 17 games and starting nine times last season.
Dungeon of Doom: Should Detroit build around Jared Goff? Plus James Houston talks debut
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have won four of their last five games and are playing meaningful December football for the first time in five years. Lions quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have Ben Johnson’s offense producing at a high level. And the youthful defense continues to make plays and induce optimism. Oh, yeah, first-round rookie wideout Jameson Williams also made his NFL debut last week. And the final player promoted to the roster from this year’s draft class, James Houston, has three sacks through his first two games (and only 17 snaps).
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 14
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) and Minnesota Vikings (10-2) meet in a big-time Week 14 showdown at Ford Field, with playoff and division implications riding. Minnesota can clinch the NFC North with a win, while the Lions are trying to keep their postseason dreams afloat. This post will...
Lions DE Romeo Okwara says he’s ready to play: ‘It’s been a long time coming’
ALLEN PARK -- Romeo Okwara hasn’t played since early last October, and while he was activated before last week’s game, the Detroit Lions defensive end was inactive on Sunday. Okwara has missed the team’s last 25 games while recovering from a ruptured Achilles. He re-signed with the Lions...
Bettors riding favored Detroit Lions against Vikings more than any other wager
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell was asked about his Detroit Lions being favored against the 10-win Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, and the head coach didn’t know what to say. “I really don’t even know how to respond to that,” Campbell said Friday morning. “I’m shocked by that.”
