ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Receiver Hired as MAC Head Coach

The college football regular season has wrapped up, save for the annual Army vs. Navy game and therefore the coaching carousel is in full swing. Many Alabama fans are on the lookout for assistant coaching potentially on the move, but the Crimson Tide nation can celebrate one of its own being chosen to lead his own program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

A veteran Alabama wide receiver expected to return for 2023 season

Alabama lost Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary, and JoJo Earle to the NCAA transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide is expected to return a veteran wide receiver for next season. According to credible sources, Touchdown Alabama Magazine has learned that Jermaine Burton will return. As a California native, Burton transferred to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Appreciating the greatness of Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson Jr. won the Nagurski Award for best defensive player in college football two years in a row. That was Monday night. The ceremony was in Charlotte. In the history of that award, Anderson is just the second player to ever win it twice. It was the beginning of a busy week for Anderson that never slowed down.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Brian Daboll on Jalen Hurts: ‘He means a lot to me’

In Brian Daboll’s single season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, the Crimson Tide’s quarterback depth chart featured three players who are now starting in the NFL. On Sunday, Daboll will face one of those players for the first time as an NFL head coach. After helping Alabama win the CFP national championship for the 2017 season, Daboll departed to become the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator, and he took the reins of the New York Giants in January.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Two Alabama cities hit record highs on Friday

At least two Alabama cities had record high temperatures on Friday, according to data from the National Weather Service. Montgomery hit 81 degrees on Friday, breaking the old record of 79 degrees set in 1943. Tuscaloosa’s high of 76 degrees tied the record last reached in 1972. One place...
ALABAMA STATE
newsradioklbj.com

UTeach Program to be Implemented at Six Alabama Universities

The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!

The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uab.edu

A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10

Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022

Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
HALE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Deborah Oberkor made history at the University of Alabama, aims to bring representation to sororities

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open

The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy