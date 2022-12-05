Read full article on original website
‘We’ll build this thing from the inside-out’: Trent Dilfer embracing life as UAB football head coach
UAB football head coach Trent Dilfer has been on the job for a week and running errands and pulling grunt work for the current staff as preparations are underway for the Blazers’ fifth bowl game in the last six seasons. “I plan on serving Coach (Bryant) Vincent and the...
Alabama commit Brayson Hubbard took rare path into Tide’s 2023 class
Brayson Hubbard is currently listed on the On3 Composite rankings as the No. 7 senior recruit in Mississippi, the 436th-ranked player in the country and the No. 28 player at his position. Those numbers mean nothing to the Ocean Springs High School star. If they did, he would probably be...
Former Alabama Receiver Hired as MAC Head Coach
The college football regular season has wrapped up, save for the annual Army vs. Navy game and therefore the coaching carousel is in full swing. Many Alabama fans are on the lookout for assistant coaching potentially on the move, but the Crimson Tide nation can celebrate one of its own being chosen to lead his own program.
tdalabamamag.com
A veteran Alabama wide receiver expected to return for 2023 season
Alabama lost Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary, and JoJo Earle to the NCAA transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide is expected to return a veteran wide receiver for next season. According to credible sources, Touchdown Alabama Magazine has learned that Jermaine Burton will return. As a California native, Burton transferred to...
Joseph Goodman: Appreciating the greatness of Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr. won the Nagurski Award for best defensive player in college football two years in a row. That was Monday night. The ceremony was in Charlotte. In the history of that award, Anderson is just the second player to ever win it twice. It was the beginning of a busy week for Anderson that never slowed down.
How Alabama’s Sugar Bowl roster is looking after transfers
As of Wednesday morning, the Alabama roster for the Sugar Bowl remains written in pencil. There are a few factors to consider with the depth chart in the weeks leading up to the Dec. 31 meeting with Kansas State. So far, 12 Crimson Tide players entered the transfer portal in...
Will Anderson wins Bednarik Award as nation’s best defensive player
Will Anderson’s hot streak continues. The Alabama outside linebacker, who is virtually certain to become one of the NFL’s top draft picks in April, won his third national award this week on Thursday night. Anderson was named the 2022 winner of the Bednarik Award, which is given to...
Brian Daboll on Jalen Hurts: ‘He means a lot to me’
In Brian Daboll’s single season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, the Crimson Tide’s quarterback depth chart featured three players who are now starting in the NFL. On Sunday, Daboll will face one of those players for the first time as an NFL head coach. After helping Alabama win the CFP national championship for the 2017 season, Daboll departed to become the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator, and he took the reins of the New York Giants in January.
Two Alabama cities hit record highs on Friday
At least two Alabama cities had record high temperatures on Friday, according to data from the National Weather Service. Montgomery hit 81 degrees on Friday, breaking the old record of 79 degrees set in 1943. Tuscaloosa’s high of 76 degrees tied the record last reached in 1972. One place...
newsradioklbj.com
UTeach Program to be Implemented at Six Alabama Universities
The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!
The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
uab.edu
A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10
Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
Funeral home ‘mutilated and unlawfully disposed’ of ex-Saint Glenn Foster Jr.’s body after Alabama police custody death, lawsuit alleges
A New Orleans funeral home mutilated and unlawfully disposed of former New Orleans Saint player Glenn Foster Jr.’s remains after his death one year ago while in police custody in Alabama, according to a newly filed lawsuit. Foster, 31, was taken into police custody Dec. 4 after a speeding...
wvtm13.com
Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022
Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
Deborah Oberkor made history at the University of Alabama, aims to bring representation to sororities
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
