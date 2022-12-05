Read full article on original website
Josh Vadell
4d ago
everyone also forgets how the state attempted to lay off first responders not too long after my shooting, including my partner Tommy, and some other heroes who saved my life. I spoke out against them then add well. they weren't too happy about that either, but oh well
FoodGoddess
4d ago
Until cops stop killing unarmed citizens and thinking they're above the law I'll never care about a thug in a badge who gets shot.
Atlantic City officer talks shooting suspect out of home with children
A Trenton man was arrested after a standoff with police at an Atlantic City residence. Police were first called to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, after a 50-year-old city man walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
Atlantic City man arrested after barricading inside bedroom, fleeing
Corey CornishPhoto byN.J. Department of Corrections. A suspect in a domestic disturbance was arrested about 40 minutes after barricading himself inside a bedroom and fleeing police.
Teenager Arrested In Fatal Atlantic CIty Shooting: Prosecutor
An Atlantic City teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week, authorities said.Police charged Oquan Thomas in the Monday, Dec. 5 death of Atlantic City resident Timothy Council, Jr., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.Thomas was charged wi…
Prosecutor: Autopsy of Murdered Atlantic City Victim & Arrest Made
An autopsy of Timothy Council, Jr. has been completed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. It has been been determined that his cause of death was due to a single gunshot wound … resulting in death by homicide. Here is a link to our previous coverage about...
3 men charged in Atlantic City, NJ homicide, 1 suspect on the loose
ATLANTIC CITY — Three men have been charged with the fatal shooting of a Mays Landing resident in October, and one of the suspects is still on the loose. Rahmir Bethea, 33, of Atlantic City; Rasabohyt Bethea, 39, of Atlantic City; and David Santiago, 23, of Westville, Ohio, were all charged in October with conspiracy to murder, and then charged additionally on Dec. 7 with the murder of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
Three indicted for murder in killing of Atlantic City woman
Five people have been indicted in the killing of an Atlantic City woman who was gunned down in August, including two women who allegedly hindered the investigation. Two men are jailed and another is still being sought. Malikah McLaughlin, 26, was walking in the first block of South Bellevue Avenue...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
5 Indicted For Fatal Summertime Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
Five people have been indicted in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City this past summer. 35-year-old Phillip Hayes and 29-year-old Lester Robinson, both of Atlantic City, are facing first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, third-degree hindering apprehension, and various weapon-related charges. 30-year-old Quamel Shaffer of Millville was...
Here Are The True Violent Crime Statistics In Atlantic City For 2022
Perception versus reality is a very powerful optic. Sometimes things appear to be one way, when (in fact) the exact opposite could actually be true. The perception these days is that Atlantic City, New Jersey has never been more violent and dangerous. It feels that way. Doesn’t it?. But,...
South Jersey Man Threw Another Man Down Stairs Causing Brain Injury: Prosecutor
A 63-year-old man from Bridgeton was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a brutal assault, authorities said. Calvin Clark of North Pearl Street was sentenced in connection with an aggravated assault charge, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Clark was found guilty on Aug, 6, by...
southjerseyobserver.com
Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit & Run in Lindenwold
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team (CRIT) and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that killed a pedestrian, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:42...
Atlantic County man gets 5½ years for fleeing federal custody, defrauding women
An Atlantic County man with a long history of defrauding women was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison for escaping federal custody and continuing his crimes. Patrick Giblin, 58, previously pleaded guilty to escape from custody and wire fraud. He had served nearly three years of a five-year plea...
Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ
This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
Murder-Suicide Claims Life Of Philadelphia Salon Owner Allegedly Divorcing Husband: Report
The owner of a salon and spa in northwest Philadelphia was shot dead in the business paring lot in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide, according to a report from ChestnutHillLocal.com. Wend Feldman, who was divorcing her husband, was found behind Spa Elysium and Fringe Salon on Bethlehem Pike...
Missing Atlantic City teen has been found
An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
Prosecutor: Latest Atlantic City, New Jersey Shooting Homicide
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed the following information regarding the latest shooting fatality in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in Atlantic City, NJ. It has...
Atlantic City man receives 66-month sentence for prison escape and wire fraud
In 2020, 58-year-old Patrick Giblin escaped while traveling from a federal prison to a residential area in Newark while serving time for fraud and unlawful activities.
Woman Who Died With Support Dog in Galloway Twp., NJ, Condo Fire Identified
A woman who died in a fire in her Galloway Township condo development has been identified. Terri Holcombe, 53, died early on October 29th with her emotional support dog, Frauline, in a fire that swept through the Apache Court Apartments. Galloway Township Police have said that the woman's remains were...
Atlantic City man dies in shooting
An Atlantic City man has been identified as the victim in a shooting Monday night. Timothy Council Jr. , 27, was wounded in a shooting just before 11 p.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The ShotSpotter audio gunshot-detection system at 655 Absecon Blvd., at the High Gate.
South Jersey Man Arrested With Pound Of Crystal Meth: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for selling crystal methamphetamine, authorities said. Richard Mallinson, 54, of Mount Holly previously pleaded guilty to drug possession with the intent to distribute, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. This was a result of...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
