Miami Gardens, FL

WSVN-TV

Firefighters extinguish blaze in Southwest Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews battled fierce flames in a Southwest Miami-Dade home. Around 2 a.m., a fire erupted in a house on 178th Terrance near 152nd Avenue, Friday. The family of four was safe after they escaped but devastated. “Thank God my kids are alive,” said homeowner...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman airlifted after rollover crash on Turnpike in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a woman to the hospital after she was injured in a rollover crash on the Florida Turnpike in Miramar. Miramar Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Red Road, Thursday morning. A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue chopper also arrived to...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection

MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 40-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year-old man. Theodore “Teddy” Metzger was last seen on the 1900 block of South Miami Road, Wednesday morning. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. Metzger...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Viewer Video: Driver killed when SUV careened into tractor-trailer while exiting I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he crashed his SUV into the back of a tractor-trailer in Boynton Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said that 52-year-old driver was headed northbound on I-95, approaching the exit ramp for Boynton Beach Boulevard on Wednesday night. At the same time, the driver of a tractor-trailer was parked on the outside paved shoulder of the same exit.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest

MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Suspected mail thieves involved in rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade while fleeing police; 4 taken into custody

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took four people into custody after they attempted to flee from officers, leading to a violent rollover crash in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, investigators said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the subject’s vehicle crashed into a white vehicle at the intersection of Southwest 143rd Street...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

7News previews Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As preparations finish up the day before the Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade, 7’s Vivian Gonzalez asked organizers of the event what the public is to expect. The boat parade has been an annual event for 51 years and more than one million people...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

