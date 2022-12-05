Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish blaze in Southwest Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews battled fierce flames in a Southwest Miami-Dade home. Around 2 a.m., a fire erupted in a house on 178th Terrance near 152nd Avenue, Friday. The family of four was safe after they escaped but devastated. “Thank God my kids are alive,” said homeowner...
WSVN-TV
Woman airlifted after rollover crash on Turnpike in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a woman to the hospital after she was injured in a rollover crash on the Florida Turnpike in Miramar. Miramar Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Red Road, Thursday morning. A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue chopper also arrived to...
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection
MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
WSVN-TV
Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 40-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year-old man. Theodore “Teddy” Metzger was last seen on the 1900 block of South Miami Road, Wednesday morning. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. Metzger...
cw34.com
Viewer Video: Driver killed when SUV careened into tractor-trailer while exiting I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he crashed his SUV into the back of a tractor-trailer in Boynton Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said that 52-year-old driver was headed northbound on I-95, approaching the exit ramp for Boynton Beach Boulevard on Wednesday night. At the same time, the driver of a tractor-trailer was parked on the outside paved shoulder of the same exit.
WSVN-TV
Police pursuit ends in rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade; 4 taken into custody
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took four people into custody after they attempted to flee from officers, leading to a violent rollover crash in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, investigators said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the subject’s vehicle crashed into a white vehicle at the intersection of 143rd Street and...
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest
MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage captures burglar entering Northwest Miami-Dade home
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brazen burglar was caught on camera. Detectives are searching for a man who broke into a home along the 3700 block of Northwest 13th Street on Nov. 1. Video captured the subject walking along the driveway dressed in dark clothes. The person managed to...
WSVN-TV
Coral Springs Police officer disciplined after veering into Sunrise yard with children in it
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some children were forced to dodge danger when a Coral Springs Police cruiser veered into a front yard in Sunrise and just kept going. It was a very close call for those children and that officer. Now, his department is now taking action. The officer came...
WSVN-TV
Pepper spray used in attempted thefts targeting Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to figure out if two similar cases of pepper spray incidents inside two Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade are connected. The first case occurred in Doral at Northwest 41st Street and 97th Avenue, around 10:30 a.m., Friday morning. According to Doral Police, a...
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
7News previews Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As preparations finish up the day before the Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade, 7’s Vivian Gonzalez asked organizers of the event what the public is to expect. The boat parade has been an annual event for 51 years and more than one million people...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 14-year-old girl in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Analise Tittman was last seen at the 9000 block of Hammocks Boulevard, Monday. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shoes and a...
NBC Miami
Body Found at Miami Gardens Home After Crime Stoppers Tip: Police
A Crime Stoppers tip led police to a body at a Miami Gardens home Wednesday, authorities said. The discovery was made by detectives at a home in the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after the anonymous tip, Miami Gardens Police officials said. The unidentified male's body was found in...
WSVN-TV
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens; death investigation underway
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were tipped off to a crime, which led them to find a deadly discovery inside a garbage bin. Miami Gardens Police arrived to the scene at the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip of an unidentified body at the rear of a residence, Wednesday morning.
WSVN-TV
Final preparations made for Seminole Hard Rock Casino Winterfest Boat Parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Instead of boughs of holly, this crew is stringing bright tinsel and loads of lights on the bow and port side of a yacht. All of this is being done in preparation for this year’s Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. “We use LED lights,...
WSVN-TV
Two workers fall from crane near southbound lanes of I-95; southbound traffic on highway shut down
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A highway has been shut down due to a construction accident, which resulted in two men falling from a crane. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the scene near the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 north of Broward Boulevard, Monday morning. The two workers fell about...
WSVN-TV
Lockdown lifted at William Dandy Middle School; armed student on campus in custody
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale School had been placed on lockdown after police received a call about a student on campus armed with a gun. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at William Dandy Middle School at 2400 NW 26th St., Friday afternoon. According to police, they received a...
