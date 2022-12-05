ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)

 4 days ago

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday afternoon in Bakersfield.

Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the motorcycle accident.

Officials stated that the collision occurred at Bear Mountain Boulevard and South Edison Road just after 12:15 p.m.

A motorcyclist collided with a semi truck with a box trailer.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed by the authorities.

Other details pertaining to the accident remain unavailable.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

The wreck continues to be investigated by the CHP.

December 05, 2022

Source: KGET News

Nationwide Report

