1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a hit-and-run crash was reported on Sunday in Bakersfield.

Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident .

Officials stated that the collision occurred in the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway.

A man was struck by an early 2000s white four-door sedan.

The driver fled the scene before the police came.

Two other vehicles including a gray Toyota Tundra and a red Toyota Corolla are being suspected to have been involved in the pedestrian crash .

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the BPD.

December 05, 2022

Source: KGET News

