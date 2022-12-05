1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a hit-and-run crash was reported on Sunday in Bakersfield.
Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
Officials stated that the collision occurred in the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway.
A man was struck by an early 2000s white four-door sedan.
The driver fled the scene before the police came.
Two other vehicles including a gray Toyota Tundra and a red Toyota Corolla are being suspected to have been involved in the pedestrian crash.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.
The identity of the victim has not been disclosed.
It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.
The crash remains under investigation by the BPD.
December 05, 2022
Source: KGET News
