ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, KY

$5.8 billion battery manufacturing center is taking shape in Western Kentucky

By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1hGk_0jXhvhgW00

Construction is progressing on two giant manufacturing plants in Hardin County that will employ 5,000 people and produce batteries for Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.

The $5.8 billion BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, outside Elizabethtown, is on track to begin production in 2025, the battery park’s operators said in a news release.

The facility is a joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and SK On, a South Korea-based developer of electric vehicle batteries, and is the largest economic development project in Kentucky’s history.

Ford has set a goal of producing 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026, and the completion of the battery park is a key component of that.

“BlueOval SK Battery Park will be at the core of the electrification of the North American auto market,” SK On President and CEO Jee Dong-seob said in the release announcing that ground had been broken. “We expect SK On and Ford’s leadership in the global electric vehicle market to be solidified through BlueOval SK.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Lg55_0jXhvhgW00
Construction is progressing at the BlueOval SK Battery Park outside Elizabethtown, Ky. The manufacturing facility is a partnership between Ford Motor Company and SK On, a South Korea-based developer of electric vehicle batteries. Ford Motor Co./Photo submitted

At the approval of the state legislature and Beshear, the project has been granted nearly $300 million in incentives as well as the 1,500-acre site.

The two general contractor builders on the project are Barton Marlow and Gray Construction. Gray Construction is a Lexington-based company owned in part by former Lexington Mayor and current Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray.

Gray, who is still the non-executive chairman of the company, told the Herald-Leader that he recused himself “from anything related to the Ford project.”

Next year, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System will begin construction of a $25 million training center on the battery park property, where the plants’ 5,000 employees will be trained.

The Elizabethtown Community and Technical College BlueOval SK Training Center, scheduled to be finished in 2024, will be the only “co-branded learning facility” in the KCTCS system, according to the release.

“The curriculum within the 42,000 square-foot training facility will support battery knowledge, roles and skills. BlueOval SK will train employees in SK On’s proprietary technical, quality and manufacturing processes in the ECTC BlueOval SK Training Center’s virtual reality labs, industrial maintenance lab, work simulation lab and ergonomics techniques classrooms,” the news release stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qw0Sf_0jXhvhgW00
A rendering depicts the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College BlueOval SK Training Center, a $25 million facility in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. The BlueOval SK Battery Park’s 5,000 employees will be trained there. Photo submitted

“In order to produce these batteries, we need a premier workforce that is trained in the latest battery and advanced manufacturing technology,” BlueOval SK CEO David Hahm said in the release.

A website is available for people interested in employment at the battery park .

The training center is one of several major incentives the state provided to lure the project to Kentucky. The state also offered a performance-based forgivable loan of up to $250 million to the joint venture and agreed to convey the 1,500-acre site to them, Gov. Andy Beshear said last year. The state road plan already called for improvements to the Interstate 65 interchange at where the park is located.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLqEM_0jXhvhgW00
BlueOval SK released a graphic regarding construction progress at its new Kentucky battery park. BlueOval SK

Ford and SK On, along with state officials, announced plans for the development of the battery park in September 2021.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the BlueOval SK Battery Park “cements Kentucky’s status as the electric vehicle battery production capital of the United States.”

In April, plans were announced for another electric vehicle battery plant that represents the second-largest private investment in Kentucky’s history. That facility, operated by Japan-based Envision AESC, will employ 2,000 people at a 512-acre site in Bowling Green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlWkL_0jXhvhgW00
Construction is progressing at the BlueOval SK Battery Park outside Elizabethtown, Ky. The manufacturing facility is a partnership between Ford Motor Co. and SK On, a South Korea-based developer of electric vehicle batteries. Ford Motor Co./Photo submitted

What impact will new Ford plants have for KY economy? Think Toyota in Georgetown.

Herald-Leader reporter Austin Horn contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Related
wdrb.com

Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
KENTUCKY STATE
vinepair.com

Pernod Ricard to Spend $250 Million on New Kentucky Whiskey Facility

A new long-term project is expected to boost the local Kentucky whiskey economy. Pernod Ricard plans to construct a new distillery for bourbon brand Jefferson’s in central Kentucky — just a 30-minute drive from nearby Bardstown, Ky., a popular site for whiskey distilling. Spirits corporation Pernod Ricard holds...
LEBANON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wkyufm.org

Largest economic development project in Kentucky history is in full swing

The most historic economic investment in Kentucky to date is taking shape off Interstate 65. On Monday, state and local leaders celebrated construction progress in Glendale where a pair of manufacturing plants will produce batteries for Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Although construction has already begun on what was once 1,500...
GLENDALE, KY
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Commodities to be given out today

Today is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. this morning until all commodities are given away.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Commodities to be distributed Thursday

Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Customers rally to help local pizza spot pay overdue electric bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of a beloved Louisville pizza place is praising her customers for helping her stay in business amid soaring energy costs. The signs at Angilo’s say “Open 7 Days a Week,” but owner Crystal Lay thought her days were numbered. Last July, her monthly bills went up over 30% from an average of $1,800 a month to $2,500 or more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Health food restaurant to open first Kentucky location in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playa Bowls, a locally owned and operated franchise restaurant in St. Matthews, is celebrating the grand opening of their first store in Kentucky. Located at 4600 Shelbyville Road Suite 645, the fast-casual restaurant will have its ribbon cutting on Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. Officials say there will prizes for the first 50 customers in line that day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
16K+
Followers
515
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy