fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
WGN TV

CPD: Man dies after struggle over gun with woman at South Side gas station

CHICAGO — A man died Wednesday night following a struggle over a gun at a South Side gas station. At around 8:05 p.m., police said a 44-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were outside at a gas station, located in the 8200 block of South Kedzie, engaged in a verbal dispute. At some point, the woman, who police said is a valid CCL holder, drew her gun.
cwbchicago.com

3 women mugged by man who escapes in a U-Haul truck, Chicago police say

Chicago — Three women, including a 72-year-old and a 62-year-old, have been mugged this week on the North Side by a man who escaped in a small U-Haul box truck. After robbing the women, the offender quickly drives to a store, usually Target, and uses the victim’s credit cards to buy merchandise and gift cards.
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, woman shot while exiting CTA bus on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot, one fatally in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and East 79th Street. According to police, a 38-year-old man was walking northbound on Cottage Grove when he and an...
CBS Chicago

Six more armed robberies reported in rapid succession, this time in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday issued a community alert about six robberies that happened within a period of a few hours in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.We have been tracking a spree of robberies largely on the West, North, and Northwest sides since mid-November.The latest robberies all happened Tuesday morning. Specifically, they happened at the following times and locations:• 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street.• 6:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Park Avenue.• 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Huron Street.• 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.•...
fox32chicago.com

Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
CBS Chicago

Woman, 49, robbed while walking in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is robbed while walking in the Lake View neighborhood Tuesday night. The robbery happened in the 3000 block of North Pine Grove around 9:39 p.m.Police say the victim was walking when an unknown man approached her from behind and demanded her belongings.The two began to struggle before the suspect forcibly took the victim's belonging from her possession.He fled the scene in a box truck heading eastbound through an alley, police said. The victim was not hurt. No weapon was observed or implied. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating. 
NBC Chicago

