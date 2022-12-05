Read full article on original website
Chicago Police Searching for Robbery Suspect With a U-Haul Getaway Truck
Chicago Police are investigating a series of muggings that they say have happened in neighborhoods along the lakefront and involve an alleged robber using a U-Haul truck to flee the scene. Detectives say a man approaches victims on the sidewalk, takes their property by force and then runs toward a...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
Bond denied for man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in suburban Walmart parking lot
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond was denied for one of two Cook County men accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in a Villa Park Walmart parking lot and then leading police on a high-speed chase. Jarquez Jones, 18, had a bond hearing Friday morning where a judge denied...
West Town shooting: Oak Park woman found shot to death; Chicago police investigating
CPD said the woman had been shot in the head.
CPD: Man dies after struggle over gun with woman at South Side gas station
CHICAGO — A man died Wednesday night following a struggle over a gun at a South Side gas station. At around 8:05 p.m., police said a 44-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were outside at a gas station, located in the 8200 block of South Kedzie, engaged in a verbal dispute. At some point, the woman, who police said is a valid CCL holder, drew her gun.
cwbchicago.com
3 women mugged by man who escapes in a U-Haul truck, Chicago police say
Chicago — Three women, including a 72-year-old and a 62-year-old, have been mugged this week on the North Side by a man who escaped in a small U-Haul box truck. After robbing the women, the offender quickly drives to a store, usually Target, and uses the victim’s credit cards to buy merchandise and gift cards.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man on sidewalk shot in head by unknown person in vehicle
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot in the head Thursday while on a sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Around 4:36 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8700 block of South Ada Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots. The...
Missing 83-year-old Berwyn man found dead in car dealership parking lot: Police
The search for an 83-year-old Berwyn man, Jose Arevalo, ended yesterday with the discovery of the man’s body. His body was found five days later behind a car dealership at Harlem and Cermak in North Riverside, about 15 blocks away from his home.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, woman shot while exiting CTA bus on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot, one fatally in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and East 79th Street. According to police, a 38-year-old man was walking northbound on Cottage Grove when he and an...
Naperville man found shot to death inside car in Bolingbrook parking lot
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 38-year-old man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning inside a car in a parking lot in Bolingbrook, according to police. Bolingbrook Police Department officers found Eric Stubblefield shot multiple times around 10:40 a.m. in the 600 block of West Boughton Road, according to a news release from police. The Will […]
Metra UP-NW train hits car in Arlington Heights, driver injured; trains moving with delays
Metra UP-NW trains are moving again with delays after a train struck a car in Arlington Heights, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots, kills man during argument at gas station on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument outside a gas station in Ashburn Wednesday night. Police say the woman who shot him is a concealed carry holder. The man, 38, and the woman, 44, were in the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 8:05 p.m. when the fight began.
CTA crime: Man wanted for firing gun during argument on Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago Mass Transit detectives are searching for the offender responsible for firing a gun white riding a CTA Red Line train Monday night. At about 6:02 p.m., the offender was on a train car at 15 W. 69th St. when he got into a verbal altercation with two people.
1 killed,1 injured in Chicago shooting in Chatham; gunfire struck CTA bus
A man was killed and a woman getting off a CTA bus was injured in a shooting on the South Side Wednesday.
Six more armed robberies reported in rapid succession, this time in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday issued a community alert about six robberies that happened within a period of a few hours in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.We have been tracking a spree of robberies largely on the West, North, and Northwest sides since mid-November.The latest robberies all happened Tuesday morning. Specifically, they happened at the following times and locations:• 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street.• 6:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Park Avenue.• 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Huron Street.• 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.•...
fox32chicago.com
Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
Body of 21-year-old, last seen at River North bar, recovered from Lake Michigan
A man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach early Wednesday. The 21-year-old was discovered unresponsive in the water about 1:55 a.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman dies after being shot with her own gun by intruder in Far South Side home
CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being shot with her own gun by a home invader early Wednesday on the South Side. Police say the 22-year-old victim was inside her home in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 3:18 a.m. when a woman she did not know got inside and the two began to argue.
Body pulled from lake ID'd as 21-year-old missing man from Poland, last seen at River North bar
The 21-year-old, who was working in Joliet, had traveled to the city with coworkers for a company holiday party.
Woman, 49, robbed while walking in Lake View
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is robbed while walking in the Lake View neighborhood Tuesday night. The robbery happened in the 3000 block of North Pine Grove around 9:39 p.m.Police say the victim was walking when an unknown man approached her from behind and demanded her belongings.The two began to struggle before the suspect forcibly took the victim's belonging from her possession.He fled the scene in a box truck heading eastbound through an alley, police said. The victim was not hurt. No weapon was observed or implied. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.
