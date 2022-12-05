Read full article on original website
Auburn State Bank donates to PSC Project ROAR
Auburn State Bank recently donated $50,000 to Peru State College’s Project ROAR Campaign in support of the new facilities. This will help transform Peru State College and Southeast Nebraska with five new buildings. Auburn State Bank pledge amount will go to the naming rights for a basketball court in the multipurpose dome.
NCTC seeks banquet award nominations
Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Inc. is currently seeking nominations for the slate of awards to be presented at the 98th Annual Celebrate Nebraska City Banquet scheduled for Jan. 28, 2023. Each year, NCTC recognizes various individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the community at the Annual Banquet. The categories include...
Kathryn Ann (Mielke) Teten
Kathryn “Kathy” Ann (Mielke) Teten, 83, of Talmage, Nebraska passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at The Ambassador in Nebraska City after a hip fracture. Kathy was born on February 4, 1939, to Louis and Daisie (Longwell) Mielke in Bancroft, Nebraska. She was the youngest of five children. Kathy graduated from Bancroft High School in 1956 and worked on the local telephone company’s switchboard until starting work at Northwestern Bell in Omaha. On November 25, 1961, Kathy was united in marriage to Donald Teten in Omaha, Nebraska and were blessed to celebrate 59 years of marriage. To this union two daughters, Suzanne and Sandra, were born. Don and Kathy raised their family on a farm near Talmage where Don was born. The family received the 100-year farm award from Ak-Sar-Ben in 1973. Kathy began selling Avon in the late 1970’s. She became a Team Leader with the company and received President’s Club and Honor Society awards for more than 25 years. She served the people in Talmage and Nebraska City in the territories she covered. Don and Kathy also worked together for Casey-Witzenburg Funeral Home for 14 years. They enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states and Germany two times. Kathy was an active member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage all of her married life. She served as Sunday School superintendent for many years organizing the curriculum annually, and also took charge of Vacation Bible School and the Christmas program each year. Kathy enjoyed knitting and loved to sing and participated in church choir always. She was a member of Extension club, women’s group at church, American Legion Auxiliary, Talmage Area Action Group, and school community club. She was an E.M.T. for the Talmage Rescue Squad. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, three sisters, La Vonne Craig, Barbara Edmunds, Norma Slahtosky, and a brother Wayne Mielke. Kathy is survived by her daughter Suzanne Vitale and husband Blaise of Grantsburg, WI; their children: Victoria Vitale of Eagle Lake, MN; Theodore Vitale of St. Paul, MN; daughter Sandy Minnick and husband Brian of Mesa, AZ; their children: Ian Minnick of Ann Arbor, MI; Andrew Minnick of Lincoln, NE; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage, Nebraska with Pastor Kate Woolf officiating. Interment will immediately follow services at St. Paul’s Cemetery north of Talmage. Visitation with family greeting friends will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage, Nebraska. Memorial contributions may be given to the Talmage Rescue Squad or Faith Lutheran Church. Condolences can be shared online at www.hallfuneral.net Services entrusted to Hall Funeral Chapel-707 15th Street-Auburn, Nebraska 68305 (402) 274-3131.
Rural Nebraska voice water quality concerns in UNL Rural Poll
Rural Nebraskans are concerned about water quality and water contamination affecting their own or their family’s health, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Two-thirds of respondents to the poll — an annual survey of rural Nebraskans conducted by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln — say they are “somewhat concerned,” “concerned” or “very concerned” about contaminants in their water supply impacting their health.
Elizabeth J. Patterson
Elizabeth J. “Betsy” Patterson, age 63, of Nebraska City, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha, NE. Elizabeth Jane (Perry) Patterson was born on August 19, 1959 in Lincoln, NE, the daughter of Richard and Jane Elizabeth (Howett) Perry. She attended school in Lincoln. Betsy was united in marriage to Danny K. Patterson on September 17, 1994 in Las Vegas, NV. To this union two sons were born: Scott and Jason. Danny preceded her in death on July 26, 2021. Betsy worked in the Walmart cash office in Bellevue, NE for some 19 years. She also worked in Nebraska City at Tree City Tees, and Larson Motor Company. She most recently worked as a federal contractor for PAE Government Services. She was an avid bowler and traveled around the country competing in national and regional tournaments. She also enjoyed playing Keno with her friends at Little Ted’s. In addition to her husband Danny, she was preceded in death by her brother Richard Perry; and her father-in-law Clyde Patterson. She is survived by her sons: Scott Richard Patterson of Lincoln, NE, and Jason Edward Patterson and wife Jade of Omaha, NE; mother Jane Elizabeth Perry; father Richard Perry; mother-in-law Mary Patterson; sister-in-law Violet Perry Cox; and special friends Anne Neumeister and Laura Cunningham. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family.
Master Gardener
If you have a strong interest in gardening and enjoy helping others, you are invited to become a University of Nebraska Extension Master Gardener volunteer. This program will increase your knowledge and understanding of such horticultural topics: best cultural practices for growing flowers, vegetables, turf, plant disease and insect pest identification, control, and much more. Instructors are Extension specialists, educators, associates, and horticulture professionals.
Shawn Michael Chesterman
Shawn Michael Chesterman, age 46 of Nebraska City died December 8, 2022 at his home. A full obituary will appear in the next edition of the News-Press. Visitation with the family will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Marshall Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 12, 2022 at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial to follow in Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Shawn Chesterman Memorial Fund in care of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.
Senior Center Menu
Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging has released the senior lunch menu. The menu for the next week is as follows: Friday, Dec. 9: Chili, cinnamon roll, carrots and celery, fruit. Monday, Dec. 12: Chicken, rice, and broccoli casserole, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit. Tuesday, Dec. 13: Polish sausage, sauerkraut,...
Charles Roger Mrasek
Charles Roger Mrasek age 79 of Plattsmouth, NE passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Nebraska Medicine Bellevue Health Center in Bellevue, NE. Roger was born on August 14, 1943.
New city council members sworn in, pool and golf rates to increase
Two new members of the Nebraska City City Council took the oath of office Monday night, and the council discussed changes to the rates at the Steinhart Aquatic Center and Wildwood Golf Course for 2023 during the Dec. 5 council meeting. Cole Sharp was sworn in as the city’s finance...
Will The Grinch Live Here?
I’m getting a lot of practice to be the “Resident Grinch” here in Elmwood. My problem goes like this . . . I grew up in the time of “deals” being sealed with a handshake. Doesn’t happen in this day and age, does it?
Nebraska City girls WR fourth at Fracas
The Nebraska City girls’ wrestling team competed at the Friday Night Fracas at West Point and took ninth in the final team standings. The team champion was South Sioux City. Rylee Stracke went 4-0 and won the 120-pound weight class. Other placers included Rylee Packett, 3-1 record at 115...
