Kathryn “Kathy” Ann (Mielke) Teten, 83, of Talmage, Nebraska passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at The Ambassador in Nebraska City after a hip fracture. Kathy was born on February 4, 1939, to Louis and Daisie (Longwell) Mielke in Bancroft, Nebraska. She was the youngest of five children. Kathy graduated from Bancroft High School in 1956 and worked on the local telephone company’s switchboard until starting work at Northwestern Bell in Omaha. On November 25, 1961, Kathy was united in marriage to Donald Teten in Omaha, Nebraska and were blessed to celebrate 59 years of marriage. To this union two daughters, Suzanne and Sandra, were born. Don and Kathy raised their family on a farm near Talmage where Don was born. The family received the 100-year farm award from Ak-Sar-Ben in 1973. Kathy began selling Avon in the late 1970’s. She became a Team Leader with the company and received President’s Club and Honor Society awards for more than 25 years. She served the people in Talmage and Nebraska City in the territories she covered. Don and Kathy also worked together for Casey-Witzenburg Funeral Home for 14 years. They enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states and Germany two times. Kathy was an active member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage all of her married life. She served as Sunday School superintendent for many years organizing the curriculum annually, and also took charge of Vacation Bible School and the Christmas program each year. Kathy enjoyed knitting and loved to sing and participated in church choir always. She was a member of Extension club, women’s group at church, American Legion Auxiliary, Talmage Area Action Group, and school community club. She was an E.M.T. for the Talmage Rescue Squad. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, three sisters, La Vonne Craig, Barbara Edmunds, Norma Slahtosky, and a brother Wayne Mielke. Kathy is survived by her daughter Suzanne Vitale and husband Blaise of Grantsburg, WI; their children: Victoria Vitale of Eagle Lake, MN; Theodore Vitale of St. Paul, MN; daughter Sandy Minnick and husband Brian of Mesa, AZ; their children: Ian Minnick of Ann Arbor, MI; Andrew Minnick of Lincoln, NE; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage, Nebraska with Pastor Kate Woolf officiating. Interment will immediately follow services at St. Paul’s Cemetery north of Talmage. Visitation with family greeting friends will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage, Nebraska. Memorial contributions may be given to the Talmage Rescue Squad or Faith Lutheran Church. Condolences can be shared online at www.hallfuneral.net Services entrusted to Hall Funeral Chapel-707 15th Street-Auburn, Nebraska 68305 (402) 274-3131.

TALMAGE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO