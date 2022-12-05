Read full article on original website
Lengthy closure expected on Hwy 26 following crash
Following a crash Friday morning, officials closed a section of Highway 26 halfway between Portland and Seaside.
kptv.com
Hwy 26 back open after serious head-on crash west of Banks
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of Highway 26 were closed Friday morning due to a serious injury crash. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on the highway at milepost 31, about halfway between the Portland metro area to Seaside. According to...
oregontoday.net
Human Remains Found Near I-5, Marion Co., Dec. 9
Update: There is an active forensic investigation underway and efforts are being made to identify this person. Ancestry has not been determined, nor has the length of time that elapsed prior to the discovery. Analysis and examination is ongoing, including possible genetic testing. Human remains will never be released to a museum or historical society. Once the investigation is concluded, and based on those conclusions, this individual’s remains will be respectfully returned to the appropriate party (ies). On Monday, November 21, 2022 at approximately 9:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a suspicious object found by Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260. OSP Troopers with the Salem Area Command took possession of a small backpack that contained a human skull. The skull was transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office who will continue to investigate the identity of the skull. The skull had no identifiable features, but was most likely that of a female in her late 30’s to 40’s. No further information is available at this time.
kptv.com
Woman dies in head-on crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Salem on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., officers were called out to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street Northeast and Hawthorne Avenue Northeast. Police said an investigation revealed a Chevrolet Camaro was westbound on State Street when it struck a Ford Fiesta head-on that was making a northbound turn onto Hawthorne Avenue.
kptv.com
Wanted: Driver knocks over light pole in Woodburn, leaves scene
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a driver who knocked over a parking lot light pole and then left the scene in Woodburn on Tuesday, according to the Woodburn Police Department. At about 6 p.m., a white Chevrolet pickup truck pulling a large flatbed trailer collided with the...
nbc16.com
1 dead in Salem traffic crash
SALEM, Ore. — A 67-year-old Salem woman died in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, the Salem Police Department said. Natalie Satalich was turning onto Hawthorne Avenue from State Street NE in a Ford Fiesta at around 4:10 p.m. when she was struck head-on by a 20-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Camaro, police said.
kptv.com
Two people hospitalized after crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rushed to a hospital early Friday morning following a crash in southeast Portland. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to a single-vehicle crash at Southeast 118th and Southeast Division Street. Police said a vehicle was eastbound on SE Division when the driver lost control and spun into a utility pole.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash involving semi
A three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in the Sunderland Neighborhood resulted in a fatality, authorities say.
oregontoday.net
Another Fentanyl Sentence in Oregon, Dec. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A Tigard, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for trafficking illegal narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, in the Portland area. Cole Richard Killion, 35, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in March 2021, while investigating fentanyl trafficking in the Portland area, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) learned, through various investigative tactics including financial analyses, that Killion was involved in the distribution of counterfeit oxycodone pills. Between December 2020 and February 2021, Killion’s bank account recorded 37 cash deposits and electronic funds transfers totaling approximately $56,000, which was inconsistent with his apparent employment status. On August 4, 2021, agents executed a federal search warrant on Killion’s Tigard residence where he was living with his parents. That day, Killion left the house carrying a rectangular case containing more than 500 counterfeit oxycodone pills and various drug paraphernalia. A further search of the residence returned an additional 1,500 pills later confirmed to contain fentanyl, 187 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, 345 grams of methamphetamine, and 501 grams of cocaine. Investigators also located two firearms, ammunition, and other materials indicating Killion’s involvement in drug trafficking. On August 5, 2021, Killion was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and impeding an officer authorized to conduct a search a warrant. Later, on August 17, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Killion on the drug trafficking and firearm charges. On October 12, 2022, he pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. This case was investigated by HSI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Westside Interagency Narcotics Task Force (WIN). It was prosecuted by Cassady A. Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. WIN includes representatives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaverton, Hillsboro, and Tigard Police Departments. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. A 3-milligram dose of fentanyl—a few grains of the substance—is enough to kill an average adult male. The availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.
Fiesta driver dies in crash with Camaro in Salem
A 67-year-old Salem woman died in a fatal two-vehicle collision on Tuesday night according to police.
Officials: 1 dead, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide attempt
A man and woman were both shot in an apparent murder-suicide attempt on Thursday in Washougal, authorities say.
kptv.com
Family rescued after getting stuck in snow while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A family’s search for the perfect Christmas tree turned into a search and rescue operation after they became stuck in several feet of snow in Marion County. On Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to help a family...
kptv.com
2 hurt after shooting in Salem grocery store parking lot
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in a grocery store parking lot in Salem Tuesday night. At about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the Winco, located 1240 block of Lancaster Driver Southeast, after a witness reported a person in a vehicle fired shots at people in another vehicle. Both vehicles left the scene before officers arrived.
kptv.com
Body of woman found in Portland remains unidentified, Medical Examiner says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the body of a woman who died Nov. 28 in Portland. The Medical Examiner describes the woman as white, between the ages of 20 and 40 years old. They say she also was about 5′4″ tall, weighing 139 pounds. She had medium to long brown hair with brown eyes.
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and more
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Lebanon-Express
'Nasty mess' in Lebanon gets county cleanup
County roads and trash hauling crews filled more than 160 cubic yards worth of dumpsters with clothes, furniture and kitchen trash Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, in Lebanon. Linn County sometimes has to order the forced cleaning of a property or demand the owner of a house abate a public nuisance.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
2news.com
Persons of interest in Oregon homicide investigation apprehended in Hawthorne, Police say
Two women who were named persons of interest associated with a homicide in Oregon have been apprehended in Hawthorne. The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that they were conducting a suspicious death investigation where a 52-year-old deceased male was located in a campsite in the Tillamook State Forest.
kptv.com
Man arrested in Lane County after kidnapping woman, two kids
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A kidnapping suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning following a pursuit with deputies, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Bart Allen Stephanie, was able to get away from police in Vancouver with his three victims, a woman and her two young children. At about 1 a.m., on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office learned that Stephanie may be in the Lane County area.
WWEEK
Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight
Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House early morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions. Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms...
