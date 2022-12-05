Read full article on original website
Southeast CC to move, expand athletic offerings in 2023
Prospective student-athletes attending Southeast Community College will soon have more choices in which to participate in intercollegiate athletics when an expansion plan takes effect in fall 2023. Also, sports teams will be based at Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses instead of Beatrice only, which has been the case for decades.
Kathryn Ann (Mielke) Teten
Kathryn “Kathy” Ann (Mielke) Teten, 83, of Talmage, Nebraska passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at The Ambassador in Nebraska City after a hip fracture. Kathy was born on February 4, 1939, to Louis and Daisie (Longwell) Mielke in Bancroft, Nebraska. She was the youngest of five children. Kathy graduated from Bancroft High School in 1956 and worked on the local telephone company’s switchboard until starting work at Northwestern Bell in Omaha. On November 25, 1961, Kathy was united in marriage to Donald Teten in Omaha, Nebraska and were blessed to celebrate 59 years of marriage. To this union two daughters, Suzanne and Sandra, were born. Don and Kathy raised their family on a farm near Talmage where Don was born. The family received the 100-year farm award from Ak-Sar-Ben in 1973. Kathy began selling Avon in the late 1970’s. She became a Team Leader with the company and received President’s Club and Honor Society awards for more than 25 years. She served the people in Talmage and Nebraska City in the territories she covered. Don and Kathy also worked together for Casey-Witzenburg Funeral Home for 14 years. They enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states and Germany two times. Kathy was an active member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage all of her married life. She served as Sunday School superintendent for many years organizing the curriculum annually, and also took charge of Vacation Bible School and the Christmas program each year. Kathy enjoyed knitting and loved to sing and participated in church choir always. She was a member of Extension club, women’s group at church, American Legion Auxiliary, Talmage Area Action Group, and school community club. She was an E.M.T. for the Talmage Rescue Squad. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, three sisters, La Vonne Craig, Barbara Edmunds, Norma Slahtosky, and a brother Wayne Mielke. Kathy is survived by her daughter Suzanne Vitale and husband Blaise of Grantsburg, WI; their children: Victoria Vitale of Eagle Lake, MN; Theodore Vitale of St. Paul, MN; daughter Sandy Minnick and husband Brian of Mesa, AZ; their children: Ian Minnick of Ann Arbor, MI; Andrew Minnick of Lincoln, NE; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage, Nebraska with Pastor Kate Woolf officiating. Interment will immediately follow services at St. Paul’s Cemetery north of Talmage. Visitation with family greeting friends will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Talmage, Nebraska. Memorial contributions may be given to the Talmage Rescue Squad or Faith Lutheran Church. Condolences can be shared online at www.hallfuneral.net Services entrusted to Hall Funeral Chapel-707 15th Street-Auburn, Nebraska 68305 (402) 274-3131.
Auburn State Bank donates to PSC Project ROAR
Auburn State Bank recently donated $50,000 to Peru State College’s Project ROAR Campaign in support of the new facilities. This will help transform Peru State College and Southeast Nebraska with five new buildings. Auburn State Bank pledge amount will go to the naming rights for a basketball court in the multipurpose dome.
Senior Center Menu
Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging has released the senior lunch menu. The menu for the next week is as follows: Friday, Dec. 9: Chili, cinnamon roll, carrots and celery, fruit. Monday, Dec. 12: Chicken, rice, and broccoli casserole, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit. Tuesday, Dec. 13: Polish sausage, sauerkraut,...
Rural Nebraska voice water quality concerns in UNL Rural Poll
Rural Nebraskans are concerned about water quality and water contamination affecting their own or their family’s health, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Two-thirds of respondents to the poll — an annual survey of rural Nebraskans conducted by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln — say they are “somewhat concerned,” “concerned” or “very concerned” about contaminants in their water supply impacting their health.
Will The Grinch Live Here?
I’m getting a lot of practice to be the “Resident Grinch” here in Elmwood. My problem goes like this . . . I grew up in the time of “deals” being sealed with a handshake. Doesn’t happen in this day and age, does it?
Authorities looking for missing 71-year-old man
PAPILLION, Neb. -- The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office released they are looking for a 71-year-old man with dementia. SCSO said they are actively looking for Frances Tom Kennedy, who goes by Tom. The Sheriff's Office said that Kennedy suffers from dementia. It was reported that a family member discovered that...
Winners of 2022 Deck the Halls contest announced
The winners of the four categories in Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce’s annual Deck the Halls Christmas Decorating Contest have been determined. The contest, sponsored by Lifetime Vision Center of Nebraska City, is designed to encourage homeowners and local businesses to decorate for the holidays. The Best Commercial entry...
NCTC seeks banquet award nominations
Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Inc. is currently seeking nominations for the slate of awards to be presented at the 98th Annual Celebrate Nebraska City Banquet scheduled for Jan. 28, 2023. Each year, NCTC recognizes various individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the community at the Annual Banquet. The categories include...
71-year-old Sarpy man has been found
PAPILLION, Neb. -- Authorities said that 71-year-old Frances Tom Kennedy has been found. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Kennedy was reported to be found and safe around 11 a.m. Kennedy had reportedly gone missing around 3 a.m.
Master Gardener
If you have a strong interest in gardening and enjoy helping others, you are invited to become a University of Nebraska Extension Master Gardener volunteer. This program will increase your knowledge and understanding of such horticultural topics: best cultural practices for growing flowers, vegetables, turf, plant disease and insect pest identification, control, and much more. Instructors are Extension specialists, educators, associates, and horticulture professionals.
New city council members sworn in, pool and golf rates to increase
Two new members of the Nebraska City City Council took the oath of office Monday night, and the council discussed changes to the rates at the Steinhart Aquatic Center and Wildwood Golf Course for 2023 during the Dec. 5 council meeting. Cole Sharp was sworn in as the city’s finance...
Shawn Michael Chesterman
Shawn Michael Chesterman, age 46 of Nebraska City died December 8, 2022 at his home. A full obituary will appear in the next edition of the News-Press. Visitation with the family will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Marshall Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 12, 2022 at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial to follow in Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Shawn Chesterman Memorial Fund in care of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.
