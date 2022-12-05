Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
The best Nintendo Switch exclusives of 2022: 9 standouts from the console’s banner year
The Nintendo Switch turned five this year "¦ and with that birthday came a wave of discourse. Fans are anxious for Nintendo to launch a new piece of hardware, whether that be a Switch Pro or a new console altogether. It's an understandable request; the once magical Switch now seems a little less impressive in the age of the Steam Deck. However, this year once again proved why Nintendo can get away with aging hardware: its games are just that good.
Digital Trends
The best video game narratives of 2022: 7 stories we’re still thinking about
When this year's Game Awards nominations were first revealed, the Best Narrative category sparked a bit of discourse. Nominees included giant games you'd expect like God of War Ragnarok, but one pick stood out: Elden Ring. Some were left scratching their heads considering that story isn't front and center in the fantasy epic, while others defended the choice citing the game's deep lore and worldbuilding.
Digital Trends
The Game Awards 2022: Here’s the complete list of winners
The Game Awards 2022 is shaping up to be one of the most contentious awards shows in the history of the gaming industry thanks to its interesting batch of nominees. God of War Ragnarok garnered the most nominations in 10 categories, including Game of the Year, but like its hero Kratos, the game will have to fight hard to defeat its equally hardened peers such as Elden Ring, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, and StrayÂ for that game of the year award. Meanwhile, Sonic Frontiers and Genshin Impact are duking it out for Players’ Voice, and some nominations, like Elden Ring for Best Narrative and Sifu for Best Fighting Game, have caused a lot of debate.
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
Digital Trends
Elden Ring developer’s next game is Armored Core VI
Armored Core is back. FromSoftware, the developer of Elden Ring, is working on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The upcoming sequel was announced Thursday night during The Game Awards 2022 via a short cinematic trailer. It’s gearing up to launch sometime in 2023. The trailer didn’t show off...
Digital Trends
The best Xbox exclusives of 2022: 6 Game Pass greats that saved Microsoft’s quiet year
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S’s second year on the market was rough. While the consoles continue to sell well and Xbox Game Pass is still a great deal, the delay of Redfall and Starfield into 2023 decimated the Xbox consoles’ first-party 2022 lineup. While the lack of heavy-hitting AAA titles might initially make a list like this seem frivolous, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S still had quite a few compelling exclusives.
Digital Trends
I switched to a 42-inch gaming monitor and — surprise — I love it
I switched to a nearly 42-inch gaming monitor, and I thought I would hate it. But it’s been close to a month, and the Asus ROG PG42UQ is still sitting on my desk. It’s a 41.5-inch OLED monitor, offering a juiced-up version of LG’s wildly popular C2 OLED, and it could mark a trend toward larger formats in the best gaming monitors (especially as we stare down displays like LG’s OLED Flex).
Digital Trends
Every video game release date announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards is home to many new game announcements and release date reveals every single year. At last year’s show, we received release dates and windows for games like Tunic and Babylon’s Fall. Throughout 2022, we’ve already gotten release dates for big games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the remakes of Dead Space and Resident Evil 4, and Dead Island 2, but there are still more release dates that needed to be revealed. That’s where The Game Awards 2022 came in.
Digital Trends
How this new Quest VR app totally sold me on exercising in virtual reality
Including more variety of movement is important for everyone, but this is particularly critical for people like me, a tech worker that tends to spend a large amount of time behind a computer or fixed in place, interacting with the latest app on my phone. VR is already good at...
Digital Trends
Fortnite Chapter 4 has completely stolen Warzone 2.0’s thunder
Although Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 reached a whopping 25 million players within five days of its launch, the shooter launched in a troubled state. It’s full of bugs and controversial design choices that have pushed its community away. Since the game’s release on November 16, players have expressed their disappointment with Warzone 2.0, with some community members feeling pessimistic about its future.
Digital Trends
How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
For anyone who wants to hunt those elusive shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the normal odds of encountering one are naturally very low. Like in past games, however, there are a number of ways in which you can increase your odds of finding one of these off-color Pokémon, with the Shiny Charm being the single greatest boon you can get. That being said, it's no easy feat to acquire this beneficial charm. Before you go trying to catch all the shiny Pokémon you can, here's how you can get the Shiny Charm to make your life a bit easier.
Digital Trends
How to order the PS5 (with disc drive) for delivery by December 24
If you’re looking to buy a PlayStation 5 (with a disc drive) in time for the holidays, Best Buy deals are where you need to look. Right now, you can buy either a PlayStation 5 on its own for $500 or with God of Ragnarok for $560. In high demand, you’re going to need to be quick as PlayStation 5 consoles sell out fast but this is the ideal chance to snag one in time for some relaxing time gaming over the festive period. Order now and it’ll arrive by December 24. Here’s what you need to know about the PlayStation 5 or get straight to hitting the buy button.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 is $650 off today
The holidays are right around the corner, which means more time for your favorite games. Play them in style with one of the best gaming laptop deals around. Right now, you can grab this Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop for just $2,780. It’s usually priced at $3,430, so you’re saving a truly eye-watering $650. Deals don’t come much better than this, and this one’s sure to fly off the shelves once savvy gamers spot it. Make sure you don’t miss out and jump on it today, before it’s sold out!
Digital Trends
Gears 5 is only $5 at Best Buy right now — hurry!
The newest mainline Gears of War game, Gears 5, is on sale at Best Buy for only $5 today. It’s normally $40, so this is your chance to save $35. You’re getting a full game for the price of a Starbucks coffee, so don’t snub your at this deal. If you have an Xbox One or an Xbox Series X, grab Gears 5 before the discount is over.
Digital Trends
The best Combat Knife loadout in MW2
Sometimes, bringing a knife to a gunfight is the right call. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II allows players to pick from a long list of assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, and more, there’s one unique weapon choice that will surprise your enemies on the battlefield and is a surprisingly capable warfare tool: the Combat Knife.
Digital Trends
Upcoming RTX 4070 may not succeed unless Nvidia makes a key change
Nvidia only has two Ada graphics cards out right now, and they’re among the best graphics cards you can buy, but that lineup might soon expand to include not just one, but two new GPUs. Specifications of the rumored RTX 4070 emerged today from a credible source. The card...
Digital Trends
Reddit Recap: how to see your Reddit 2022 year in review
At the end of the year, it's become common for popular apps to offer users a way to look back at their activity from the past 12 months — such as Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay. Starting today, Reddit users can take a look at their 2022 "Reddit Recap" to see stats about their time on the platform, the communities they've engaged with, and the reach their posts have had over the last year.
Digital Trends
Diablo IV is a promising return to form, but not without red flags
Diablo IV is an intense game … and its release shares that intensity. Many of its bloodiest story beats aren’t for the faint of heart, and it gives exhilarating isometric dungeon crawling a AAA sheen. That said, this is Blizzard Entertainment’s first original story-driven game release for PC and consoles since 2012’s Diablo III, and it comes in the wake of its rocky launches in 2022 and reports exposing the once-beloved developer’s toxic workplace history.
Digital Trends
Amazon Echo Show 15 is getting the full Fire TV update today
The line between the Amazon Echo Show 15 and a Fire TV is blurring, with the former getting the experience of the latter starting today with a software update. It won’t quite turn your Echo Show 15 into a Fire TV 15, per se. But it’ll give it full access to the Amazon Appstore, and that means you should have all the apps available to essentially turn it into a wall-mounted streaming powerhouse (provided that everything’s square when it comes to APIs and app updates, but we have a feeling Amazon and the developers will have that figured out in short order, if things aren’t already working as expected).
Digital Trends
Need for Speed Unbound review: compelling hook elevates stylish racer
Thinking I was being funny when customizing my first car in Need for Speed Unbound, I gave the refurbished Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary (1988) car a license plate that said “DTrends.” That joke quickly turned into embarrassment when that car was stolen from me at the end of the game’s prologue.
Comments / 0