The best Xbox exclusives of 2022: 6 Game Pass greats that saved Microsoft’s quiet year
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S’s second year on the market was rough. While the consoles continue to sell well and Xbox Game Pass is still a great deal, the delay of Redfall and Starfield into 2023 decimated the Xbox consoles’ first-party 2022 lineup. While the lack of heavy-hitting AAA titles might initially make a list like this seem frivolous, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S still had quite a few compelling exclusives.
Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more
Samsung launched a holiday sale that includes discounts on monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. If you’re not yet done shopping for presents, here’s your chance to finish your purchases before the chaos of the holiday season kicks in. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that you can avail right now from Samsung. You’ll have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if one of these bargains catches your attention though, because we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.
Google is now supporting my awful browser habits, and I love it
Google has just released a new update for Chrome, and it could be a real timesaver if you’re anything like me. I have some pretty bad habits when it comes to how I use my browsers, and instead of forcing me to improve, Google is supporting me. Needless to say, I love it.
How to use the new communities feature for Microsoft Teams
Microsoft has announced a new communities feature for its free Microsoft Teams communication platform that is intended for personal use rather than exclusively for large businesses. Contents. The communities feature is available for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family and Teams Essentials accounts and allows users to easily organize, share, communicate,...
This bright orange phone has a pop-out camera unlike anything I’ve seen before
The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is a confusing phone. It has this clever, unusual, and actually very capable pop-out camera that makes you want to know more. Simply put, it’s an enticing package. Contents. Who is Tecno, and what is the Phantom X2 Pro?. What about the rest of...
The best Nintendo Switch exclusives of 2022: 9 standouts from the console’s banner year
The Nintendo Switch turned five this year "¦ and with that birthday came a wave of discourse. Fans are anxious for Nintendo to launch a new piece of hardware, whether that be a Switch Pro or a new console altogether. It's an understandable request; the once magical Switch now seems a little less impressive in the age of the Steam Deck. However, this year once again proved why Nintendo can get away with aging hardware: its games are just that good.
Twitter Blue looks set to change its pricing again
Twitter could be about to make yet another significant change to its premium service, Twitter Blue. The social media platform now run by Elon Musk is set to charge a monthly fee of $7 for Twitter Blue signups made via Twitter’s website, and $11 for transactions made through the iPhone app, sources with knowledge of the matter told The Information on Wednesday.
Celebrate our 1,000,000 YouTube subscriber milestone with us and win!
We did it! On November 27, 2022, the Digital Trends YouTube channel reached a major milestone: 1 million subscribers! We’ve been counting down for weeks, and now that the moment has finally arrived, we’re ready to celebrate with those who helped us get here (you!) by giving away more than $4,500 in prizes!
I switched to a 42-inch gaming monitor and — surprise — I love it
I switched to a nearly 42-inch gaming monitor, and I thought I would hate it. But it’s been close to a month, and the Asus ROG PG42UQ is still sitting on my desk. It’s a 41.5-inch OLED monitor, offering a juiced-up version of LG’s wildly popular C2 OLED, and it could mark a trend toward larger formats in the best gaming monitors (especially as we stare down displays like LG’s OLED Flex).
Apple’s iCloud encryption update hasn’t pleased everyone
Apple’s announcement this week that it’s boosting security for some iCloud data hasn’t pleased everyone. Advanced Data Protection for iCloud began rolling out to users on Thursday as an opt-in feature. It offers end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups, Photos, and Notes, though at this stage it doesn’t include iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendar.
I’m still waiting for Apple to fix the Mac mini’s major problem
As a desktop machine, my M1 Mac mini is absolutely great. It’s small enough to pop into a backpack, but capable enough to handle my workloads with ease. Yet there’s one problem nagging at me that makes me worried for the future of the Mac mini line — and it likely won’t be fixed any time soon.
Apple to use made-in-America chips for iPhones and Macs
Apple chief Tim Cook has confirmed that the tech giant has inked a deal to buy “made in America” chips for its iPhone, iPads, and Mac computers. The chips will be manufactured at a new facility in Arizona owned and operated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which already produces chips for many Apple devices, CNBC reported.
How to order the PS5 (with disc drive) for delivery by December 24
If you’re looking to buy a PlayStation 5 (with a disc drive) in time for the holidays, Best Buy deals are where you need to look. Right now, you can buy either a PlayStation 5 on its own for $500 or with God of Ragnarok for $560. In high demand, you’re going to need to be quick as PlayStation 5 consoles sell out fast but this is the ideal chance to snag one in time for some relaxing time gaming over the festive period. Order now and it’ll arrive by December 24. Here’s what you need to know about the PlayStation 5 or get straight to hitting the buy button.
Upcoming RTX 4070 may not succeed unless Nvidia makes a key change
Nvidia only has two Ada graphics cards out right now, and they’re among the best graphics cards you can buy, but that lineup might soon expand to include not just one, but two new GPUs. Specifications of the rumored RTX 4070 emerged today from a credible source. The card...
Intel just gave your Arc GPU double the frames-per-second performance
It’s no secret that Intel’s Arc graphics cards had a rough launch, with multiple delays and even cancellation rumors plaguing Intel’s efforts. But now the company finally has some good news: its latest drivers could more than double Arc performance in certain situations. In a recent blog...
How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
For anyone who wants to hunt those elusive shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the normal odds of encountering one are naturally very low. Like in past games, however, there are a number of ways in which you can increase your odds of finding one of these off-color Pokémon, with the Shiny Charm being the single greatest boon you can get. That being said, it's no easy feat to acquire this beneficial charm. Before you go trying to catch all the shiny Pokémon you can, here's how you can get the Shiny Charm to make your life a bit easier.
My 1TB iPhone 14 Pro isn’t overkill — it’s the right version to buy
For a long time, Apple’s iPhone lineup started at 64GB storage and capped out at 512GB. This stopped with the iPhone 13 series, with the base model iPhone 13 starting with 128GB, and the iPhone 13 Pro models even going up to 1TB. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models continue this tradition. While Digital Trends’ own Mobile editor, Joe Maring, stated that most people could get by with just 128GB storage on their iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, I’m here thinking absolutely not!
‘Wordle’ today, December 8: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#537)
Trying to solve Wordle #537 for December 8, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you find the Wordle answer today by yourself.
This Lenovo laptop is just $129 today, and it’s selling like hotcakes
Walmart has one of the best laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop for only $129 saving you a huge $130 off the usual price of $259. Perfectly designed for students and anyone who needs to keep costs down while still benefiting from a Windows-based laptop, it’s a deal that’s proving to be very popular. You’ll need to be quick to snag this deal but we’re here to explain what you need to know.
Reddit Recap: how to see your Reddit 2022 year in review
At the end of the year, it's become common for popular apps to offer users a way to look back at their activity from the past 12 months — such as Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay. Starting today, Reddit users can take a look at their 2022 "Reddit Recap" to see stats about their time on the platform, the communities they've engaged with, and the reach their posts have had over the last year.
