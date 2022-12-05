ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We’re so, so happy’: Richard Osman marries Doctor Who star Ingrid Oliver

By Peony Hirwani
 4 days ago

Richard Osman and Doctor Who star Ingrid Oliver have tied the knot.

The news was announced by Osman on Twitter.

“The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingridoliver100,” he wrote on Twitter. “Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We’re so, so happy.”

Oliver also shared photographs of her wedding day on her Instagram profile.

Earlier this year, during the Christmas Day edition of Desert Island Discs, Osman spoke about his children and his love for Oliver.

“I’m happy with myself, I’ve got these beautiful kids, I’ve met the woman who I’m going to be with for the rest of my life,” he said.

“‘That thing of competition and ambition, you soon realise that rocket fuel disappears and it’s about happiness and my kids bring me happiness and Ingrid brings me happiness.”

Before their wedding, the pair were in a live-in relationship in southwest London.

Oliver is best known for her role as Petronella Osgood in Doctor Who and has previously featured alongside Osman on his show Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Many fans and friends of the newlywed couple have left congratulatory messages for them on social media.

“Wait what??? This is the most tremendous news!!!” one fan wrote.

Actor Louis Emerick wrote: “Congratulations to you both, Richard+Ingrid.”

Journalist Simon O’Hagan wrote: “I’m thinking back to 2013 when Richard gave me what he called his first ‘proper interview ’. It was for The Independent. He talked very openly, and one of the things he said was, ‘I’m single and available. You can put that in bold at the top of this!’ Ha! Congratulations!”

Another fan added: “This is lovely. Many congratulations to you both.”

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

