Chicago, IL

1 dead after fiery crash involving semi-truck on Dan Ryan Expressway near 86th Street; 2 lanes closed

By Kris Habermehl, Elyssa Kaufman
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- All outbound lanes are closed on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 86th Street after a deadly crash and semi-truck fire overnight.

Illinois State Police confirmed the crash took place at 83rd Street when a semi truck and car collided. Police said both vehicle burst into flames due to the crash.

ISP confirmed one person died on the scene, and a second person was taken to a local hospital.

ISP said traffic is being diverted off at 83rd Street.

CTA Red Line train service has resumed.

This is a developing story.

