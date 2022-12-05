Dayton school closes after no running water in the building
DAYTON — A Dayton school is closed Monday, December 5th, due to a lack of water in the building.
Horizon Science Academy Dayton Downtown will not be open today because of a lack of running water in the building.
A possible water main break near the school caused the lack of running water to the building, according to initial reports.
The school is expected to reopen tomorrow, December 5th, at 8:25 a.m., an official for the school stated.
