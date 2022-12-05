Kids painkillers becoming harder to find as RSV and flu cases increase
The rise in cases of RSV and the flu is making painkillers for children harder to find.
Seattle’s children’s hospital said it was experiencing a shortage of liquid acetaminophen and ibuprofen, both commonly given to children.
Walgreen’s says it can still meet customer and patient demands.
Johnson & Johnson, based in New Brunswick, says it is boosting production.
The company makes children’s Tylenol and children’s Motrin.
Comments / 0