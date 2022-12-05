ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids painkillers becoming harder to find as RSV and flu cases increase

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLaDF_0jXgGp6u00

The rise in cases of RSV and the flu is making painkillers for children harder to find.

Seattle’s children’s hospital said it was experiencing a shortage of liquid acetaminophen and ibuprofen, both commonly given to children.

Walgreen’s says it can still meet customer and patient demands.

Johnson & Johnson, based in New Brunswick, says it is boosting production.

The company makes children’s Tylenol and children’s Motrin.

