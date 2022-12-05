ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Keir Starmer opposes new laws to limit strikes as UK prepares for winter of discontent

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXc3U_0jXgBoIM00

Keir Starmer has set his face against government proposals to tighten restrictions on the right to strike as the UK braces for a winter of discontent.

The Labour leader said that new laws to limit industrial action are not “the best way forward”.

Reports suggest that prime minister Rishi Sunak is considering rushing through an anti- strikes bill in response to the threat of walkouts in the NHS, rail and postal services.

Options under consideration are understood to include using agency workers to fill crucial roles and making it easier for bosses to replace strikers permanently.

The plans come as the government pushes legislation through parliament to impose legally-binding minimum service levels on essential services like the railways during industrial action.

Asked if he would repeal minimum service laws if he became prime minister, Sir Keir replied: “I don’t think more legislation restricting the right to strike is the right way forward.

“I think government should fix the underlying problem. Government has been sitting on its hands throughout these disputes, rather than resolving them.

“Go to Wales and you will see a different government taking a different approach and some not dissimilar disputes have actually been resolved.

“What underpins these industrial disputes? It’s a cost-of-living crisis which is pressing down on people because the economy isn’t working.”

Downing Street played down the prospect of any further anti-strike legislation in the near future, but confirmed that proposals like the extension of the use of agency workers were being kept “under review”.

Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson told reporters: “Our focus on legislation with regard to strikes is on minimum service levels. The bill we introduced in October is the first step in achieving this.

“We are keeping under review what is the right balance with regard to strikes. We won’t hestitate to bring forwad changes if we judge they are required,”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

RCN leader accuses Health Secretary of ‘bullyboy’ tactics

The Health Secretary has been accused of “bullyboy” negotiating tactics by the head of the Royal College of Nursing as nurses prepare to strike next week.RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, whose members are due to take part in unprecedented strike action on December 15 and December 20, accused Steve Barclay of refusing to negotiate properly because she leads a largely female workforce.The strike will cause major disruption to the NHS in the run-up to Christmas, with ambulance workers also set to strike on December 21.The industrial action comes as the Government faces a wave of winter strikes and walk-outs, amid...
The Independent

Rail union boss Mick Lynch calls for urgent meeting with Prime Minister

The leader of the biggest rail workers union has called for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister in a bid to help resolve the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are due to stage two 48-hour strikes next week following months of industrial action over the deadlocked row.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has written to Rishi Sunak saying a meeting between the two men was now the best prospect of making any progress.Mr Lynch said that from press reports, Transport Secretary Mark Harper’s appearance at the Transport Committee this week...
The Independent

Sussexes urged to give up titles as papers criticise ‘hatchet job’ series

The UK’s papers have joined the calls for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to give up their royal titles.The national mastheads drew issue with the couple for attacking Britain’s institutions in their tell-all Netflix documentary.The Daily Mail goes in hard, describing the series as “little more than a hatchet job from start to finish”.The paper’s editorial states: “What is so infuriating is that the Sussexes continue to make millions out of their royal connections while trashing the institution that sustains them.“If they loathe the monarchy so much, why not voluntarily give up their titles? They won’t because that would...
The Independent

Royal Mail strike - live: Postal workers hold rally in London as walkout causes delays

Thousands of Royal Mail workers have gathered for a rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas. The area outside parliament was filled with postal workers in pink fluorescent jackets from the Communication Workers Union, who earlier said 15,000 Royal Mail workers were expected to attend the rally. CWU claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay increase on members without consultation, with general secretary Dave Ward saying that the organisation is “refusing” to treat employees with respect."Postal workers want to get on with serving the...
The Independent

Embarrassing moment culture secretary admits she can’t name her Scottish counterpart

Michelle Donelan, the culture secretary, could not name her Scottish counterpart when put on the spot during a meeting of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in parliament on Tuesday, 6 December.In Ms Donelan's first appearance before the committee since her appointment in September, she was asked by SNP MP John Nicolson whether she had met Angus Robertson.Ms Donelan said no, and admitted she did not know his name.“He led the SNP group here for many years. He’s known by all of us,” Mr Nicolson said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock announces that he will not stand as a Tory MP in next electionIan Blackford steps down as head of SNP in Westminster: ‘Time for fresh leadership’Who is Georgia senator Raphael Warnock?
The Independent

EU-Med countries seek more flexible gas price cap mechanism

Leaders and representatives of nine Mediterranean and Southern European countries on Friday called on the European Union to come up with a more flexible gas price cap mechanism than the recently proposed cap of 220 euros ($232) per megawatt hour. The call made at a EU-Med9 summit in Spain further highlighted divisions within the EU over the proposed cap. The bloc initially proposed a cap of 275 euros last month but this met with considerable opposition. Several EU members want no price cap at all.Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the EU-Med leaders agreed to work together so...
The Independent

Strikes and rights: Simon Calder answers your travel questions on the weeks – and troubles – ahead

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year”: lyrics that seemingly don’t apply if you’re trying to travel anywhere at all this Christmas. Here I do my best to answer our readers’ most burning questions on getting around during the strike-ridden festive period.UK Border Force strikesQ: Will departures from Heathrow on 23 December be affected by the passport strike?Bradlee MA: The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has announced industrial action by UK Border Force staff from 23 December until the end of the year, with the exception of 27 December. Walk-outs will take place at six airports. These include...
The Independent

France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says

France will make condoms free in pharmacies for anyone up to age 25 in the new year, President Emmanuel Macron announced Friday.The move comes as the government says sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise among young people, and as this year’s exceptional inflation is cutting especially deeply into the budgets of France’s poorest.Girls and women 25 and under already can get free birth control in France as part of government efforts to ensure that young people of all incomes can prevent unwanted pregnancy. Existing measures don’t apply to men, however, or specifically address access for transgender or nonbinary...
The Independent

Last Royal Mail post dates for Christmas as strikes delay deliveries

Thousands of Royal Mail workers gathered on Friday for a rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas.The area outside parliament was lined with postal workers in pink fluorescent jackets from the Communication Workers Union (CWU), who earlier said 15,000 Royal Mail workers were expected to attend the rally.CWU claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay increase on members without consultation, with general secretary Dave Ward saying that the organisation is “refusing” to treat employees with respect.“Postal workers want to get on with serving...
The Independent

What the papers say – December 10

Saturday’s front pages are dominated by industrial action which is being planned by nurses and rail workers, among others.The Daily Mail says the week of strikes will hold “Britain hostage”.Saturday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/R15UJ8NaOe— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 9, 2022Up to 15,000 operations are set to be cancelled next week because of a national strike by nurses, The Daily Telegraph reports.📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Strikes will see 15,000 operations cancelled'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/HD75bND2EZ— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 9, 2022The Guardian covers the strike with the head of the nurses’ union blaming the Health Secretary...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy