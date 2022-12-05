ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Vote: The Oklahoman's high school football Player of the Week for Week 14

By Hallie Hart, James D. Jackson and Nick Sardis, Oklahoman
The Oklahoma high school football postseason is nearing its end, and many stars have emerged to guide their teams to state titles and semifinal wins.

The Oklahoman's Fans' Choice Player of the Week poll for the top games by Oklahoma high school football players in Week 14 is now live at oklahoman.com . At this point in the playoffs, we have expanded the poll to include the whole state instead of just the Oklahoma City metro area.

Fans can vote before the poll closes at noon Friday.

The Oklahoman reserves the right to remove athletes from the ballot based on voting irregularities.

Here are the nominees:

More: Oklahoma Class 4A football: Wagoner beats Cushing for state title on late field goal

Major Cantrell, Jr., Washington: The dual-threat quarterback had an outstanding game in Washington's 49-14 victory against Jones in the Class 2A semifinals. Cantrell made plays with his arm and legs and finished with three rushing touchdowns.

River Faulkner, Sr., Heritage Hall: The speedy, physical tailback rushed for 222 yards and five touchdowns in Heritage Hall’s 72-56 Class 3A state championship win against Tulsa Metro Christian. Faulkner’s longest touchdown run went for 61 yards.

Connor Kirby, Sr., Bixby: Kirby completed 16 of 25 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns in Bixby’s 69-6 win against Owasso in the Class 6A-I state championship game. He also rushed for two scores. All of Kirby's scores came in the first half.

Micho Lavine, Jr., Millwood: The running back gave the Falcons a quick start in their 54-22 Class 2A state semifinal victory against Tulsa Victory Christian. He ran for a 16-yard touchdown, Millwood’s first of the game, and finished with 135 yards on 12 carries. On defense, he was credited with 1½ sacks.

Ethan Muehlenweg, Sr., Wagoner: The kicker sealed Wagoner’s last-second 24-21 Class 4A state championship win against Cushing. He nailed a 36-yard field goal to break the tie.

Xavier Robinson, Jr., Carl Albert: Robinson finished with 22 rushes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in Carl Albert’s 49-7 Class 5A state championship win against McAlester. He also caught two passes for 22 yards and a score and threw two passes for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Julius Talley, Sr., Stillwater: The safety and receiver played a major role in Stillwater’s 26-21 Class 6A-II state title victory against Choctaw. He returned one interception for 14 yards, made 16 tackles and broke up a pass. Talley also provided the Pioneers’ first touchdown with a 35-yard reception.

More: 'It's a brotherhood': Mike Dunn becomes first Carl Albert alum to coach football team to state title

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Vote: The Oklahoman's high school football Player of the Week for Week 14

The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

