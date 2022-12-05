ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Forecast: Warmer weather means rain, not snow

By Mackenzie Bart
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Click here for the latest weather conditions.

Ohio (WJW) — Cloudy but not as cold tonight.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s as clouds and eventually showers move into the area late tonight. Most of the rain will be overnight with a few lingering sprinkles during the early Tuesday morning commute.

Unsettled week ahead with multiple weather systems. Little snow in the forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7loY_0jXeWSZd00

Other than a few flakes mixing in early Friday with the rain, our snow chance is pretty slim this week. Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook next week with snow chances climbing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eoN3_0jXeWSZd00

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pe1zh_0jXeWSZd00

sciotopost.com

Will We Have a White Christmas?

OHIO – One of the biggest questions that is asked during the Christmas season every year, everyone seems to want the white stuff for just one special week. It appears as though a weather pattern will be developing across the U.S. that points toward a strong chance for snow developing around the Christmas period. A long-range forecast issued by NOAA every Friday forecasts a wintry pattern developing sometime in the second half of December. Their extended forecast calls for a wintery mix the week of Christmas but has not exactly defined Christmas day yet.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

COVID is creeping up in Ohio, yet very few have gotten updated booster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of people being hospitalized for COVID in Ohio is starting to creep up again, while only about 10% of the state has taken the updated booster according to the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) dashboard. The bivalent booster, that has been out for a...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

CDC: Flu infections in Ohio alarming

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced it is encouraging people to wear masks to help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses this season as COVID-10, influenza, and RSV circulate at the same time. CDC data shows almost every state is reporting high or very high flu activity. […]
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak

Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

