Forecast: Warmer weather means rain, not snow

Ohio (WJW) — Cloudy but not as cold tonight.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s as clouds and eventually showers move into the area late tonight. Most of the rain will be overnight with a few lingering sprinkles during the early Tuesday morning commute.

Unsettled week ahead with multiple weather systems. Little snow in the forecast.

Other than a few flakes mixing in early Friday with the rain, our snow chance is pretty slim this week. Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook next week with snow chances climbing.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

