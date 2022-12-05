ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FXDailyReport.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Breaking 1.0300 Could Increase Bearish Momentum

EUR/USD rises above 1.0350 daily in the European market. As expected, Eurostat reported that the Eurozone’s annual Core HICP was 5% in November. Investors await US data and Powell’s speech. EUR/USD slowed before reaching 1.0400 on Tuesday and has been in a tight range since. Technically, the pair...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
kitco.com

Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Hits a One-Week High on Multiple Grounds

On Monday, the USD/CAD pair adds to the gains it made on Friday. On the other hand, spot prices lose some of the profits they made during the day to reach a high for the week and drop back below the mid-1.3400s during the early European session. Investors are worried...
FXDailyReport.com

The USD/JPY Hits A New Weekly High And Stays Above 139.50

The USD/JPY went up Wednesday before Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech. After US economic data, US rates went up, which helped the pair reach 139.70, the best weekly level. The Dollar didn’t change much because US data was mixed. The drop, as measured by DXY, is 0.05%. The Japanese...
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Dec. 7, 2022

WTI crude oil could be facing more downside, as the retest of the former support level at $83.43 per barrel led to another wave lower. Price could be aiming for the downside targets marked by the Fibonacci extension tool. The 50% level seems to be holding as support so far,...
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CHF Descending Triangle Breakout

USDCHF has formed lower highs and found support around the .9385 mark, creating a descending triangle on its 4-hour chart. Price seems to be closing below the bottom ahead of the NFP release. Technical indicators are looking mixed, though. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to confirm that...
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Fluctuates in Limited Range on Monday

In the early Monday European session, the USD/JPY currency pair has been moving sideways near the 200-day simple moving average. As selling pressure on the US Dollar persists, it hovers at the mid-134.00s, very close to the four-month low it reached on Friday. Despite Friday’s vital US monthly jobs statistics,...
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Fell Below 1.220 Amid Market Sentiment

Early in Europe, the GBP/USD currency pair broke through 1.2200. In Tokyo, cable dropped below 1.2220. Risk-averse markets will stay very bad. Due to people looking for safe havens, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is near its high of 105.40 on Monday. In anticipation of a higher Fed interest rate peak, 10-year US Treasury rates might rise above 3.59%. (Fed). S&P500 futures are having trouble making up for Monday’s losses.
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Holds Around Weekly High After November’s Greatest Monthly Gain Since July 2020

The GBP/USD currency pair buyers celebrate broad-based US dollar decline early Thursday, driving GBP/USD near the weekly peak. 1.2100 before UK/US figures. Jerome Powell’s first public appearance after November’s FOMC meeting was dovish for the US dollar, signaling interest rate delays. At the December meeting, Powell suggested suspending rate hikes. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised a soft landing and slowed rate hikes.
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/AUD Ready to Test Range Support at 1.5270

EURAUD has been moving sideways on its hourly time frame, finding support at 1.5270 and resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. Price is closing in on the range support and could be due for another bounce. Stochastic is already in the oversold region to signal exhaustion among sellers, so...
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

926
Followers
8K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy