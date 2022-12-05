Read full article on original website
Related
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
EUR/USD Breaking 1.0300 Could Increase Bearish Momentum
EUR/USD rises above 1.0350 daily in the European market. As expected, Eurostat reported that the Eurozone’s annual Core HICP was 5% in November. Investors await US data and Powell’s speech. EUR/USD slowed before reaching 1.0400 on Tuesday and has been in a tight range since. Technically, the pair...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Russia assembles a 'shadow fleet' of more than 100 oil tankers as Putin tries to bust western sanctions, report said
Shipping brokers and analysts told the Financial Times that Moscow quietly added tankers this year, coming as Europe puts a price cap on Russian oil.
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
kitco.com
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
USD/CAD Hits a One-Week High on Multiple Grounds
On Monday, the USD/CAD pair adds to the gains it made on Friday. On the other hand, spot prices lose some of the profits they made during the day to reach a high for the week and drop back below the mid-1.3400s during the early European session. Investors are worried...
The USD/JPY Hits A New Weekly High And Stays Above 139.50
The USD/JPY went up Wednesday before Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech. After US economic data, US rates went up, which helped the pair reach 139.70, the best weekly level. The Dollar didn’t change much because US data was mixed. The drop, as measured by DXY, is 0.05%. The Japanese...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Dec. 7, 2022
WTI crude oil could be facing more downside, as the retest of the former support level at $83.43 per barrel led to another wave lower. Price could be aiming for the downside targets marked by the Fibonacci extension tool. The 50% level seems to be holding as support so far,...
USD/CHF Descending Triangle Breakout
USDCHF has formed lower highs and found support around the .9385 mark, creating a descending triangle on its 4-hour chart. Price seems to be closing below the bottom ahead of the NFP release. Technical indicators are looking mixed, though. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to confirm that...
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
USD/JPY Fluctuates in Limited Range on Monday
In the early Monday European session, the USD/JPY currency pair has been moving sideways near the 200-day simple moving average. As selling pressure on the US Dollar persists, it hovers at the mid-134.00s, very close to the four-month low it reached on Friday. Despite Friday’s vital US monthly jobs statistics,...
GBP/USD Fell Below 1.220 Amid Market Sentiment
Early in Europe, the GBP/USD currency pair broke through 1.2200. In Tokyo, cable dropped below 1.2220. Risk-averse markets will stay very bad. Due to people looking for safe havens, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is near its high of 105.40 on Monday. In anticipation of a higher Fed interest rate peak, 10-year US Treasury rates might rise above 3.59%. (Fed). S&P500 futures are having trouble making up for Monday’s losses.
GBP/USD Holds Around Weekly High After November’s Greatest Monthly Gain Since July 2020
The GBP/USD currency pair buyers celebrate broad-based US dollar decline early Thursday, driving GBP/USD near the weekly peak. 1.2100 before UK/US figures. Jerome Powell’s first public appearance after November’s FOMC meeting was dovish for the US dollar, signaling interest rate delays. At the December meeting, Powell suggested suspending rate hikes. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised a soft landing and slowed rate hikes.
EUR/AUD Ready to Test Range Support at 1.5270
EURAUD has been moving sideways on its hourly time frame, finding support at 1.5270 and resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. Price is closing in on the range support and could be due for another bounce. Stochastic is already in the oversold region to signal exhaustion among sellers, so...
FXDailyReport.com
926
Followers
8K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0