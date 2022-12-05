ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

'Make our community better': Hingham Women's Club holds its annual Festival of Trees

By Wenjing Ding, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

HINGHAM – More than 2,000 people gathered at the Hingham Community Center for the Hingham Women’s Club's annual Festival of Trees silent auction fundraiser Friday.

"We're here to make our community a better place, more cohesive, more inclusive, " said club Treasurer Jennifer Sherman. "We're very blessed and fortunate to be living in Hingham, and this is our way of giving back and having fun at the same time."

Each year, the Festival of Trees features decorated Christmas trees up for grabs during a charity auction. The trees range from 5 to 9 feet. Each tree represents a different theme. This year, more than 30 decorated trees and dozens of items on the festival website − donations by individuals, groups and businesses − were up for auction.

"'We've been doing this Festival of Trees silent auction fundraiser event since 2007," said Sherman. "This is the major fundraiser every year."

The Hingham Women's Club donates to charities, performs direct community service and provides social opportunities for its members.

"We have been participating in this event for six years. It's an amazing, tight-knit community," Ken Kubec, a Hingham resident, said. "Bringing the whole family to the event during the holiday season is a great way to support our community."

A cash bar was available in the backyard of the community center, sponsored by Danielle Burke, of Keller Williams Signature Properties. More than 50 bottles of wine were on sale for $20 each. The event also featured cookies and candy canes sponsored by Coldwell Banker's Darleen Lannon and a craft station for kids.

Alesa Hartman, 17, a volunteer from Braintree High School, sang "Winter Wonderland."

“I was really excited to sing at this event,” she said. “I love the way the whole community comes together, and seeing everyone being joyful is really amazing.”

The money raised from the event will fund scholarships for high school seniors from Hingham who will be entering an accredited college/university for a two- or four-year course of study. Proceeds also will benefit the Friends of the Homeless of the South Shore, a group that serves local families in need.

"We have been living here for seven years. We love the Festival of Trees," Hingham resident Mary Wing said at the event. "It's also great for my three kids to see their friends and connect with a community celebration."

"It's a wonderful way to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season," said Kelly Conetta, of Cohasset, who attended with her husband, Don Conetta.

About 20 volunteers, most of them from the Hingham High School Dance Team, helped at the event.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 'Make our community better': Hingham Women's Club holds its annual Festival of Trees

