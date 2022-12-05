ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Adoptable pet: Meet Trina

By Animal Service Center
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

We don't know Trina's (A181423) story, and that's probably OK.  She came to us back in June with some pretty significant wounds that could have come from anywhere or anyone, and she spent nearly 2 months living with our vet team getting close care.  She's healed, and her past is behind her and her future is looking so bright.

She's currently hanging out in a foster home with other dogs and cats and her foster mom says "Trina is just exploding with love and joy! She is so affectionate and excited about literally everything. Waking up? Let’s party! Outside time? Heck yeah! Walkies? Waiting at the door for her leash! Breakfast/Dinner time? Best time ever!

As long as she’s with you, she is thrilled. She is one of the most loving dogs I have ever met. Her future parents better love kisses and cuddles!"  If you are looking for an affectionate girl, Trina is the one you need!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEI8P_0jXdIWB400

  • If you have an immediate question, you can give us a call at 850-891-2950 (option 0)
  • The first step is to apply; you will need to fill out the adoption questionnaire ahead of time by visiting talgov.com.
  • Email the completed application to fosterpets@talgov.com and reference her by name or Animal ID# - A181423
  • Once approved, we will arrange the meet-and-greet to see if they are the right fit for you!

Trina’s adoption fee would be $30, which includes her spay surgery, vaccines,& microchip + registration.

Animal Service Center, 1125 Easterwood Drive (Tom Brown Park); 850-891-2950. Visit talgov.com/animals . Open by appointment only, Monday-Sunday, 10-6.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Adoptable pet: Meet Trina

Comments / 0

 

