In its 84th year, T&G Santa brings Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

The effort is made possible by donations from readers, businesses and organizations.

The newspaper works with several nonprofit organizations to deliver toys, books and, of course, smiles to those in need in the region. The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $15,524

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF :

Santa's Helper, $250

Santa's Helper, $150

The Kohn Family, $100

Deceased Family Members, $25

Santa's Helper, $10

Santa's Helper, $10

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF: Jean and Joseph Tyborowski, Ronnie and Cindy Beauchamp; Joe Tyborowski, $100

Warren H., Muriel E., and Gary C Jacobson, $50

Husband Gus, $25

Philip Chabot Sr.; Wife Lucy and Sons, $25

Emilio and Congetta DiVirgilio: Lucy, $15

Gary Anvil, $10

Mema, Popi Steve, Granpa Paul, $10

DAILY TOTAL $780

RUNNING TOTAL $16,304

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: T&G Santa: Fund tops $16K thanks to these generous donations