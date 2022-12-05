ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

It didn't take long for IU to realize how much it needs Jalen Hood-Schifino

By Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Between Mike Woodson and his players, Indiana leaned hard into accountability after Saturday’s lackluster 15-point loss at Rutgers .

The Hoosiers blamed their lack of energy and aggression. They pointed to a glaring rebounding disparity, 47-34 in Rutgers’ favor. They promised this would be an early season wakeup call for an otherwise promising team near the start of an otherwise promising season.

In the postgame news conferences of the defeated, there was just one serious mitigating factor, one lingering “but” at the end of sentences otherwise replete with responsibility. It wears the No. 1 and watched Saturday’s game in sweats because of what Woodson described as a sore lower back.

'They out-toughed us': IU can prove it's different by how it rebounds from ugly losses

3 reasons IU lost to Rutgers: Scarlet Knights beat Hoosiers for sixth straight time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTvmf_0jXby9dS00

“Jalen’s huge for us,” senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “He’s huge for our team. Without him, it hurts, especially because he’s a big playmaker. He makes a lot of good plays. He’s about 6-6, he’s a matchup nightmare.”

Jackson-Davis was, of course, referring to freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, a fixture in Woodson’s starting five and a key piece of the Hoosiers' starter-to-bench rotation until he sat out Saturday.

The Big Ten’s highest-ranked signee in 2022, Hood-Schifino has largely played like it through his first seven college games. His scoring has burned hot and cold but the other core elements of his game have not. He’s averaging 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, and he boasts an assist rate close to 23%.

Even in games in which his shooting numbers have dipped, like his 1-of-9 performance at Xavier, he’s hit the box score elsewhere. In that win last month in Cincinnati, he finished with five rebounds, four assists, two steals and just one turnover.

All of which contributes to his team-best plus-minus tally. Across all games this season, the freshman from Montverde Academy in Florida is plus-109. Only one other Hoosier (Jordan Geronimo) is currently plus-100 or better.

“Since we started this journey, we’ve had everybody,” Woodson said. “This was the first time we played a game without (Jalen). We had guys fill in. My thing has always been next man up. We just didn’t have it tonight but again, you’ve got to give Rutgers credit. I thought they played great.”

Whatever his emphasis, what Woodson could not replace was Hood-Schifino’s ability to bridge between Indiana’s first and second lines.

Through the season’s first eight games, Woodson’s rotation formula has essentially consisted of a starting three (Jackson-Davis, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson) and a bench four (Geronimo, Tamar Bates, Trey Galloway, Malik Reneau), with Hood-Schifino and Xavier Johnson sewing the two together. Both Johnson and Hood-Schifino have been fixtures in the first five when healthy, but Woodson deploys them almost independently of the rest of the lineup, marshaling their minutes so they can join the starting and bench lineups together across the course of a half.

Without Hood-Schifino on Saturday, Johnson played 34 minutes and struggled. Visibly fatigued by the midpoint in the second half — and visibly frustrated at his inability to get the Hoosiers in a rhythm offensively — Johnson finished 2-of-11 from the floor, with eight points, four assists, six turnovers, four steals and just one rebound.

As a team, IU finished just 6-of-25 from behind the 3-point line, Rutgers packing in their zone to stop Jackson-Davis and daring Indiana to shoot over top. No Hoosier other than Johnson or Kopp made a 3 all afternoon, the latter accounting for five of those six makes.

The Hoosiers’ primary offensive formula this season against sunk-in defenses, when 3s haven’t fallen, has relied on a clutch of good ball-handlers to drive hard downhill at those defenses, forcing rotations, fouls and easier looks at the rim.

Hood-Schifino has been a key piece of that formula, with Indiana’s third-most 2-point attempts — and most among guards — thus far. He hasn’t always finished those looks efficiently, but his ability to disrupt even a collapsed defense has changed offensive dynamics in ways Indiana couldn’t account for without him Saturday.

He’s also shown the basic but important ability to be a spark, as he was in scoring the Hoosiers’ first seven points midweek against North Carolina.

“North Carolina, Jalen stepped up,” Jackson-Davis said. “Obviously he didn’t play tonight, but still, no excuse.”

Offensively, he’s a mismatch and a disruptive force. Defensively, he can handle a variety of covers and rotate fresh legs to keep energy high. Just one-quarter of the way through his freshman season, he’s already proving a crucial piece of the Hoosiers’ success.

Woodson wouldn’t offer an update on Hood-Schifino postgame Saturday, except reciting the pregame sore-back diagnosis and saying, “We decided to hold him out tonight and we’ll hopefully get him ready for Wednesday.”

The Hoosiers will hope to see him again soon. Eight games — seven on, one off — is all they’ve needed to learn life is much easier with Jalen Hood-Schifino in uniform.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: It didn't take long for IU to realize how much it needs Jalen Hood-Schifino

