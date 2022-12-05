ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kanye West calls Twitter chief Elon Musk a ‘half-Chinese’ clone engineered ‘like Obama’

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJCSm_0jXaQLZI00

Kanye West resurfaced on Instagram, saying that Elon Musk could be a “half- Chinese ”, genetically engineered clone after the rapper was suspended from Twitter for antisemitic posts.

Mr West, who has formally changed his name to Ye, said in an Instagram post: “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese?”

“Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon,” Mr West said.

The rapper compared Mr Musk to Barack Obama, referring to the bizarre conspiracy theory that the former US president was a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.

“I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck..Well let’s not forget about Obama,” he said.

“I’m sorry for using curse words in church but I don’t have another word for Obama yet. YE24 Let’s Unify and find out LUAFO.”

Mr Musk responded on Twitter saying that he will take Mr West’s comment as a compliment.

Mr West shared the screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram and said: “It was meant as a compliment my friend.”

Mr Musk suspended West’s Twitter account — just two months after reinstating it — for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.

The antisemitic rapper posted the Nazi symbol on Thursday night, just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones on his radio show.

On Sunday, the tech billionaire said he wanted to “punch” Mr West after his offensive tweet. He made the remarks in a live Q&A on Twitter Spaces about the “Twitter files”.

“I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence. That’s not cool,” Mr Musk said, responding to a question on how he was going to balance the level of freedom of expression on Twitter.

Mr West, who has been dumped by the likes of Adidas, GAP, and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments, admitted “I like Hitler” during his appearance on the show of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday.

Comments / 24

Related
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated on You With Chris Paul, You Psycho

It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth lately. West’s praise of actual, literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have rightly received the most attention.
Daily Beast

Racist YouTuber Joins Kanye West’s Campaign

A racist YouTuber—who achieved internet infamy by urging pedestrians to say the N-word—has joined the ranks of Kanye West’s expanding, informal 2024 presidential campaign. Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as “Sneako,” said on Monday night that he’s taking a hiatus from live-streaming to focus on his...
FLORIDA STATE
thesource.com

Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume

Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
The Independent

The Independent

966K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy