Colorado State

WRAL News

Zelenskyy quip, Trump conspiracy top 2022 notable quote list

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — A tart retort by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a U.S. offer of help and a call by former U.S. President Donald Trump for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution top a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotations of 2022.
Rocky Mount Telegram

Gary Franks: Selecting House speaker should not be that hard

The House Republicans are poised to do the unimaginable — prove to the nation that as bad and incompetent as the Democrats have been lately, the GOP could actually be worse. Could showing harmony on the first day of the new Congress by smoothly electing a House speaker be all that hard? The road map is easy enough. Your elected Conference Leader becomes Speaker of the House if you are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WRAL News

How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin was on the Senate floor, but her mind was on the other side of the Capitol. The House was voting that July afternoon on Democratic legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the federal right to an abortion. And it was suddenly winning more Republican votes than Baldwin — or anyone else — had expected.
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

AOC responds to House Ethics investigation against her being revealed

The congressional office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the revelation that the bipartisan House Ethics Committee is investigating her. "The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” Lauren Hitt, an AOC spokeswoman, told Forbes after news of the investigation emerged.
The Comeback

Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision

On Thursday morning, the world got some huge news as WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released from a Russian penal colony after nearly 10 months in Russian custody. The United States secured Griner’s release with a prisoner swap that sent Griner home in return for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was sent Read more... The post Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WRAL News

The Wrap: Two supreme courts and a surprise announcement

This week on The Wrap podcast, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and WRAL State Government Reporter Travis Fain break down what’s next in North Carolina’s highly anticipated Moore v. Harper lawsuit, the election law case that was before the U.S. Supreme Court this week. Meanwhile, Labor Commissioner...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

