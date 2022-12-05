England beat Pakistan by 74 runs: first Test, day five – as it happened

12.13pm GMT

A win for the ages

What a victory that is. Hard not to be hyperbolic in the moments after victory but the nature of the win on such a lifeless wicket, the effort, the bravery, the skill… remarkable. Stokes and his side are re-defining the nature of Test cricket in front of our eyes.

The tv has flicked back to Messrs Ward, Butcher and Sangakkarra under the Christmas tree and they are already discussing whether this is England’s greatest ever away win. Let the debate rumble.

Ollie Robinson scoops player of the match, his second innings bowling performance certainly helped get England over the line on the final day, 4-50 on that wicket is a great effort.

Babar Azam: “We were not up to the mark. After England scored 600 we had a plan to try and get above their score. Second innings we had a golden chance to win this Test, but session by session we lost wickets. Our bowling was young and Haris Rauf was injured so that cost us. But all credit to our bowlers. It was difficult, we wanted to stick to our plans, credit to them (England).

We expected that they would declare and we planned according to the situation. We had our opportunity but we couldn’t get partnerships in the end. We have a lot of positives to take, our batting line-up performed very well and the bowling as well, so we will try to continue that in the next match.”

Captain Stokes speaks:

“There’s a few things you can plan for… and some things you can’t. What happened to the squad a few days before the match you can’t plan for ( a reference to the sickness bug in the Englands camp ). A few days ago we were running around trying to start on time. So credit to the group for coming here, turning up under the weather, Will Jacks getting the nod at the last minute and Popey having to take the gloves. What we’ve had to deal with makes this win even better.

“We’ve played eight or nine Test matches with me and Brendon in charge and we try to focus on ourselves, take the positive option and not second guess ourselves with what the opposition might do. We’ve got an exciting team and it was a great pitch to bat on, so a chance for us to go and express themselves. For the lads to run in all day as they did today, it’s great as a captain to see that enthusiasm. I don’t think I’ve seen a group that want to put their bodies on the line so much. This is a really special group.

We wanted to come here and carry on with our mantra of exciting cricket and giving ourselves an opportunity to win. We’ve no interest in drawing. On pitches like this you have to make things happen, make some bold decisions. We had to entice the batters to play a shot at times. Went with the seamers, and that paid off - James Anderson was fantastic today. At lunch we were in the perfect position, said to the lads this is why we declared. Probably had about eight minutes before we come off. I think it’s maybe up there with one of England’s greatest away wins. The toil everyone has put in is hitting everyone, Anderson is emotional up there. We’ve done something very special this week.”

Fine words.

That is it from me. It was a real pleasure to OBO the climax of that remarkable Test match. Thanks to Tanya for doing the early shift and thanks to you all for tuning in and serving up sparkling emails and comments as per usual. We’ll be back in three days to cover the second Test from Multan. Until then, take care and goodbye!

Related: Anderson and Robinson bowl England to stunning first Test win over Pakistan

11.51am GMT

11.48am GMT

11.47am GMT

Test cricket, bloody’ell.

11.43am GMT

“I do not think I’ve seen a better week of Test captaincy”

Nasser Hussain effuses about Ben Stokes. The England captain looks well and truly drained. A weary smile on his face as he embraces each member of his side in a bear hug.

11.41am GMT

England beat Pakistan by 74 runs!

Three reds! OUT! England win a famous Test match. One of the greatest victories in this history of the game. This is only England’s third Test victory in Pakistan, credit to both sides but particularly to Ben Stokes and his men who have given everything to this match.

11.39am GMT

Leach pins Shah lbw and is given by the umpire...

We’ve got a review! Scenes . Absolute scenes in Rawalpindi. This looks out to me…

11.37am GMT

96th over: Pakistan 268-9 (Shah 2, Ali 0) Robinson bangs the ball in short but Ali is up to it. Fending away and ducking a snorter of a delivery that whistles over his head. The crowd cheer every dot, Naseem calls for a second pair of gloves and Ben Stokes offers a rueful smirk.

11.34am GMT

95th over: Pakistan 268-9 (Shah 2, Ali 0) Stokes takes the new ball half way through the over but loses his radar slightly. He’s rushing slightly here, understandably so. Time ekes away as the sun drops, we might have just ten minutes or so left in this game. Stokes is on his knees at the end of the over. Robinson replaces Leach. Gripping Test cricket.

11.31am GMT

94th over: Pakistan 268-9 (Shah 2, Ali 0) The debutant Ali is surrounded by fielders. Harry Brook is so close that the batter will be able to count his whiskers. Solid defence. No dice for England, another couple of minutes drain away. The light meter is spotted for the first time… how are your nerves?

11.27am GMT

93rd over: Pakistan 268-9 (Shah 2, Ali 0) Stokes charges in, the game on the line. The crowd cheer every dot. Shah evades some short stuff as the England skipper starts to jog back to his mark between deliveries. Time for Jack Leach.

11.25am GMT

92nd over: Pakistan 268-9 (Shah 2, Ali 0) There are about twenty minutes left in this Test match. Anderson sends down a maiden, the tension ratchets up another notch.

11.21am GMT

The England players are ready, stood hands on hips as it seems Mohammad Ali has headed off for a loo break! What drama. England do not look amused.

11.19am GMT

91st over: Pakistan 268-9 (Shah 2, Ali 0) Stokes finds the edge and the ball flies between Pope and Root at first slip! The two men leave it to one another and the ball flies to the boundary. It was probably Pope’s to grab but they are packed in mighty tightly in there. Will England come to rue that missed chance? There’s a drinks break, breathe .

11.15am GMT

90th over: Pakistan 264-9 (Shah 2, Ali 0) Anderson sends down a maiden. More shadows, more drama. Stokes to bowl one more before a drinks break.

11.14am GMT

89th over: Pakistan 264-9 (Shah 2, Ali 0) How has Ben Stokes not got the final wicket of this game? He beats Naseem Shah’s edge with nearly every ball of his over. Pakistan cling on, the shadows lengthen. Is there a final twist in this Test match?

11.10am GMT

88th over: Pakistan 264-9 (Shah 2, Ali 0) Two wickets in the over for Anderson. What else is there to say? The guy is a bowling Terminator. The old ball is now hopping about, vindicating Stokes’ decision to stick with it. The captain has the ball in hand for the next over, it’s be a nice touch if gets the winning scalp, he’s shaped this Test match from start to finish.

11.06am GMT

WICKET! Haris Rauf lbw b Anderson 0 (Pakistan 264-9)

Gone! Anderson thuds one into Rauf’s front pad and England have another! The umpire raises his finger and DRS shows the ball clipping the bails. Just one needed for England. Out comes Mohammad Ali.

11.03am GMT

WICKET! Zahid Mahmood ct Pope b Anderson 1

WHADDAGRAB! Pope atones for the earlier drop by pulling off a fantastic diving catch down the leg-side. Anderson gets one to lift into Mahmood’s ribs and the batter gets a meaty glove on it. Two more wickets needed for England.

11.00am GMT

87th over: Pakistan 264-7 (Shah 2, Mahmood 1) Stokes gets some swing and is pitching it full, giving it every chance to hit stumps, thud into pad or take the edge. He beats the bat three times in a row with the old ball. The crowd raucously cheer a Mahmood single.

10.58am GMT

86th over: Pakistan 263-7 (Shah 2, Mahmood 0) Close! Anderson nips one away, Shah has a swish and then chastises himself. Head in hands for England. England fighting against the shadows here, the sun is dropping down rapidly. Guess who’s coming on to see if he can force a victory in this game? Yup, Ben Stokes.

10.55am GMT

Here’s that Robinson/Root breakthrough:

10.54am GMT

85th over: Pakistan 263-7 (Shah 2, Mahmood 0) Harry Brook is squatting on his knees just off the cut strip, hands outstretched almost in prayer. Robinson is probing but Naseem and Mahmood are resolute, poking and prodding. On we go.

10.51am GMT

84th over: Pakistan 261-7 (Shah 1, Mahmood 0) Shah nudges Anderson to leg to get off strike. Pakistan seem to be blocking this out now and Stokes brings his men in to crowd the bat. Just the single off the over. This is now a case of whether England can winkle out three wickets before the sun goes down on this incredible Test match, the first England v Pakistan Test on Pakistani soil for seventeen years. It’s been worth the wait.

10.47am GMT

83rd over: Pakistan 260-7 (Shah 0, Mahmood 0) Robinson sends down a wicket maiden, he looks dangerous with every delivery now with this old ball jagging about. Anderson is summoned for a bowl before the light fades.

10.42am GMT

WICKET! Azhar Ali c Root b Robinson 40 (Pakistan 260-7)

Robinson gets another! A short ball at the ribs is turned round the corner and Joe Root clings on to a sharp catch. England charge around the outfield with abandon. This game has come alive after tea. England need three more.

Ollie Robinson skips with joy after taking Azhar Ali. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

10.39am GMT

82nd over: Pakistan 260-6 (Azhar 40, Shah 0) Leach keeps things tight, Azhar takes a single and Naseem plays defensively to see out the over. How do Pakistan play this from here? They still need 80 odd.

10.36am GMT

81st over: Pakistan 259-6 (Azhar 38, Shah 0) Naseem Shah is the new batter and he looks a little rabbit in the headlights out there. This old ball is now reverse swinging, the replay of the Salman wicket shows the ball decking in significantly. WOW! THE BALL HITS THE STUMPS BUT THE BAILS STAY ON! Robinson goes full to Shah first ball and there’s a load snick as the ball clips the off stump but remarkably the bails don’t dislodge.

10.32am GMT

WICKET! Agha Salman lbw b Robinson 30 (Pakistan 259-6)

Robinson continues with the old ball, he gets one to boom into Salman’s pads – England go up but the umpire says no. Review! England like this… and rightly so! OUT. Ball tracking shows the ball thudding into the stumps and England have the breakthrough! Don’t go anywhere.

Joy for Ollie Robinson as he makes the breakthrough Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

10.30am GMT

80th over: Pakistan 258-5 (Azhar 38, Salman 30) Just a single to Azhar off Leach, England keeping it tight after the tea interval. The new ball is now available.

10.27am GMT

79th over: Pakistan 257-5 (Azhar 37, Salman 30) Two maidens after tea, Robinson is short of a length and at the body. Debate about whether to take the new ball or not, England seem to have control with the old one, the new cherry might come onto the bat a bit more and make it a smidge easier to play shots. It’s a real chin stroker.

Morning Dean Kinsella:

“Morning all. I don’t think even the mighty Stokes will be able to pull his merry charabanc all the way to the seaside before the tide comes in on this occasion. But I thoroughly support his approach and his decision making. A drab, inevitable draw would already have produced a handshake, but instead we have this wonderful situation with any outcome possible as a result of playing the game with positive intent.”

Hear hear. And I do like ‘Stokes’ Merry Charabanc’ – roll up!

10.21am GMT

78th over: Pakistan 257-5 (Azhar 37, Salman 30) Leach nearly, nearly gets the edge form Azhar’s bat, a flat-footed cut shot to one that spits and bounces a little. Leach starts with a maiden, it’ll be Robinson from the other end.

10.18am GMT

The players head out to the middle for the final time. Jack Leach is going to bowl the first over after tea. Let’s do this.

10.06am GMT

Time for a breather and a slurp of Kenco. Join us after tea where this match will be settled one way or t’other. Pakistan need 86 runs and England need the small matter of five wickets. There are about twenty overs left in this.

Here’s that Leach non-wicket:

10.01am GMT

77th over: Pakistan 257-5 (Azhar 37, Salman 30) Brilliant drama in Rawalpindi, Ollie Robinson will bowl the final over before tea. He spears one down the leg side that Azhar has a flick at… DROPPED! The tickle round the corner goes in and out of Pope’s outstretched glove as he dives to left and a single is scampered. Tough chance but you fancy Foakes would have grabbed it. Pope looks crestfallen, he’s kept very well but that might haunt him. Robinson finishes the over with an angry bouncer and that is TEA . Stokes gather his men for a huddle on the outfield, oh to be a fly on the shoulder.

Ollie Robinson steams in. Photograph: Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images

9.53am GMT

76th over: Pakistan 256-5 (Azhar 36, Salman 30) Jack Leach is given the nod for the first time this session. Just under ten minutes until tea, the new ball will be available shortly afterwards, the conundrum for Stokes and England will be when to take it. Leach is accurate, landing it on the spot. Azhar and Salman nudge a single each before Salman drops to his knees for the final delivery, eyeing up a huge sweep into the leg side. He misses and the ball skids into his ‘middle’. Massive appeal! Given OUT! Reviewed… no bat… ball tracking… MISSING THE STUMPS! England can’t believe it and the crowd are ecstatic! That looked for all the world to be out but DRS has it going over by a good few inches. Drama!

9.44am GMT

75th over: Pakistan 254-5 (Azhar 35, Salman 29) Stokes takes a well earned breather and Robinson tags in. Salman greets him with a beautiful straight drive down the ground for four! That stroke brings up the 250 for Pakistan. Robinson then arrows one into Salman’s pads and England go up en masse, begging Joel Wilson to raise his finger. The umpire shakes his head, finally, and England send it upstairs. It’s going to be close… NOT OUT! The ball sneaking down past the leg stump. Wild cheers in the crowd after near silence during the review as all eyes were glued to the big screen. Great theatre. Pakistan need 89 runs to win.

9.39am GMT

74th over: Pakistan 249-5 (Azhar 35, Salman 24) Anderson once more and Azhar plays a remarkable shot to his final delivery, hopping outside off and flicking a straight ball through mid-wicket for four! The target is now into double figures! These two batters are starting to look comfortable at the crease, England searching, straining for a wicket.

9.31am GMT

73rd over: Pakistan 242-5 (Azhar 31, Salman 21) Stokes returns for another . He finds the edge of Salman’s blade but the ball heads straight down into the turf and rolls away for four. Stokes lets out a pained growl. He has to bowl an extra ball too as he oversteps off the last. 101 runs needed for Pakistan.

9.27am GMT

72nd over: Pakistan 236-5 (Azhar 31, Salman 16) Anderson continues and he beats the edge for the third time in as many overs. Salman counter punches though, leaning on a full ball to pick up a welcome boundary for Pakistan. The pressure cooker just ramps up a notch.

9.23am GMT

71st over: Pakistan 220-5 (Azhar 30, Salman 11) Stokes continues, sticking two fingers up to the fabled ‘red zone’. He’s into his tenth consecutive over. “It’s one of those bone shattering spells from Stokes” notes Mike Atherton on Sky. Pakistan need 112 runs to win and England need five wickets. The new ball is due in eight overs but this old ball is currently doing a little bit. It is so well poised, there’s about two hours left in this utterly absorbing contest.

9.19am GMT

70th over: Pakistan 228-5 (Azhar 29, Salman 10) So close from Anderson! He sends down another princely maiden full of twenty years of experience. With the final ball he gets an iota of zip away and goes past the edge of Azhar’s loose prod, a cigarillo paper away from the breakthrough.

9.16am GMT

69th over: Pakistan 228-5 (Azhar 29, Salman 10) Stokes sends down another over, stretching every sinew and grunting with effort. He jumps wide on the crease to try and offer something different, Azhar suddenly looks a little twitchy but he shovels a full ball into the leg side to pick up three runs. The target is now 115 runs.

Feeling tense? If you can manage to stop chewing the old fingernails for a few seconds then do get in touch via email or on Twitter .

9.08am GMT

68th over: Pakistan 224-5 (Azhar 26, Salman 9) James Anderson comes on to replace Robinson. He is miserly, just a single off the over. Nasser Hussain on the tv comms thinks play will go on until 4:45pm local time, about two hours and twenty five minutes from now. These two sides are teetering on the knife edge, will one of them tumble off? Stokes is coming back for more…

9.04am GMT

67th over: Pakistan 223-5 (Azhar 26, Salman 8) Thanks Tanya and hello everyone. Exciting this isn’t it! Stokes continues into his eighth over, he’s in one of those moods but might just be starting to flag as he serves up a full toss that is stroked through the covers for four by Azhar Ali. Pakistan need 120 more to win. England need five wickets.

8.58am GMT

66th over: Pakistan 217-5 ( Azhar 21, Salman 7) target 343 Robinson fires down a short one which flies intimidatingly over Azhar’s shoulder. He picks up three, before Salman leaves the last which passes with a scowl over the stumps.Robinson running in as strong as ever here, which will delight the England management. He said last summer that he’d become a gym bunny, and all that hard work is showing.

“Heartwarming to wake up to the sight of ‘c Jennings b Robinson’ on the scorecard,” writes Kimberley Thonger.

“Robinson, as elderly fans of the Jennings series of books by Anthony Buckeridge will recall, was the Linbury School oddjob man. His nickname (Old Pyjamas/Old Robbo) is regarded by those in the know as a pun on the nightwatchman’s nickname of Old Nightie (a shortening of nightgown).

“You’re welcome.”

And with everything bubbling to a rolling boil, the teams take drinks. Time for me to hand over to Jim Wallace, who will take you through to the England win/loss/draw/tie. Bye!

8.49am GMT

65th over: Pakistan 214-5 ( Azhar 18, Salman 7) target 343 A dreamy delivery from Stokes which swings by Salman’s outside edge as he fences inelegantly. Pope scoops at the last. And beaten again! Pressure starting to build as the ball reverse-swings. Stokes in demi-god mode. The new ball hovers on the horizon – England will probably have to throw in a few overs of spin to get there.

8.45am GMT

64th over: Pakistan 212-5 ( Azhar 18, Salman 5) target 343 Robinson again, Azhar jimmies him away with a puff of dust and a flurry of ankle for two.

8.43am GMT

63rd over: Pakistan 210-5 ( Azhar 16, Salman 5) target 343 Azhar tucks into a boundary off Stokes; Salman is breath away from an edge. Cricket giveth, cricket taketh away.

8.40am GMT

62nd over: Pakistan 205-5 ( Azhar 11, Salman 5) target 343 The target falls below 140, but Pakistan are on their last recognised pair of batters. Saud Shakeel will curse himself for that shot, reaching for the unnecessary drive. Vindication of Stokes’ bowling change and field placings. Salman off the mark with a four to third man, and Pakistan gratefully pocket a no-ball from Robinson.

8.33am GMT

WICKET! Saud Shakeel c Jennings b Robinson 76 (Pakistan 198-5)

A shorter ball from Robinson and Shakeel can’t resist the drive, beautifully caught by Jennings diving to his right at short cover. Stokes’ attacking field does the trick!

Ollie Robinson celebrates with captain Ben Stokes dismissing Saud Shakeel. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

8.30am GMT

61st over: Pakistan 197-4 (Shakeel 76, Azhar 10) target 343 So nearly, so nearly! Azhar angles the bat and sends one shooting between the two slips off Stokes. England’s fielders bring their hands to their heads in unison. Really good point on TMS about how someone like Azhar has spent so much of his career playing in front of empty grounds in the Middle East.

8.25am GMT

59th over: Pakistan 191-4 (Shakeel 76, Azhar 4) target 343 A loose ball at last from Anderson, too full for a yorker, and Shakeel’s eyes light up as he sends it spinning down to the fine leg boundary.



”Useless stat of the day,” writes Mark Coward modestly. “In the 1st innings, Pakistan’s last 7 wickets put on 166 runs. If they repeat that in the 2nd innings, it’ll be a tie.”

8.20am GMT

58th over: Pakistan 186-4 (Shakeel 72, Azhar 3) target 343 Stokes’ face pinks gently with exertion. Azhar is playing slightly gingerly, still feeling the hand injury. He finds a single, and Shakeel a couple more, but the fizz has gone with Rizwan’s departure.

8.15am GMT

58th over: Pakistan 183-4 (Shakeel 70, Azhar 2) target 343 As colours emerge from the darkness outside my window, Anderson reels through another over of immaculate accuracy. Azhar picks up a single with a pull.

This, this! The fortune-telling fish position. Gorgeous dog too.

8.10am GMT

57th over: Pakistan 182-4 (Shakeel 70, Azhar 1) target 343 Stokes again, Azhar steals a single off the fifth and Shakeel cuts the sixth, a wide one, just past gully for four.

Charles Sheldrick: “At the end of day two I expressed my doubts over the chances of England winning. Big score quickly, good fun and all that but wait until both sides have batted etc etc. I thought it was heading for a draw, wouldn’t get much past lunch on day four, handshake between the Captains and move on.



”This is crazy, a sporting declaration and good batting from the home team now mean the draw is off the table. I see another record for England.... largest 1st innings score to go on to lose.



”In my 45 years following England we have never had a boring tour of Pakistan and this one is shaping up nicely.



”Must get up now all this lying about in bed won’t get the diving kit washed..... our 68 minutes in the sea off Thurlston last night was a bit like following England, we were swept one way then the other, impossible to see too far ahead so even though I have been there before it was a series of surprises, some good, some less so.”

That sounds cold and slightly terrifying.

8.07am GMT

56th over: Pakistan 176-4 (Shakeel 65, Azhar 0) target 343 Perfection from Anderson, as wounded soldier Azhar Ali returns. He gingerly plays out the rest of the over.

“I’ve consulted my own Christmas cracker fortune telling fish,” taps Steve Hudson, before Rizwan’s departure, “and it was quite firmly that England win this easily with Jimmy taking four wickets. “But the pitch still seems very flat!”, I expostulated. “I know, but Jimmy will get reverse and the pressure will tell on an inexperienced Pakistan middle/late order” replied the fish firmly.

The new Paul the Octopus.

8.03am GMT

WICKET! Rizwan c Pope b Anderson 46 (Pakistan 176-4)

Classic Anderson! England make the vital breakthrough and the pendulum swings again, back to the blue corner. Rizwan can’t resist being drawn into the stroke and gets a breath of bat on ball, which flies through to Pope.

8.00am GMT

55th over: Pakistan 176-3 (Shakeel 65, Rizwan 46) target 343 Stokes again, a couple to Shakeel.

7.58am GMT

54th over: Pakistan 173-3 (Shakeel 63, Rizwan 46) target 343 It’s Anderson at the other end, which is no surprise, he was almost impossible to get away this morning. And as I write that, Rizwan counters, balance on his toes, through mid-off for four. Next ball flies off Rizwan but safe.

In the small hours, England women chalked up an easy victory in Antigua.

7.50am GMT

Afternoon session

53rd over: Pakistan 169-3 (Shakeel 63, Rizwan 42) target 343 And Stokes it is, immediately finding some reverse swing. He purses his lips in excitement and sends down a maiden.

“Hello from Karachi, Tanya.” Hello Kamilia Shamsie! “I’ve just arrived from London so it’s both morning and afternoon for me. I’m entertaining myself during the lunch break by toggling between Karachi and London on my weather app (London: 5 degrees and cloudy, Karachi: 27 degrees and sunny, since you ask.)“

I think you might be the right end of the toggle.

7.44am GMT

As the players re-take the field, Guy Hornsby sums things up nicely:

7.39am GMT

Much confusion about the fortune-telling fish:

“As with Out of Africa, always something new on the OBO. I’ve never come across a fortune-telling fish in a cracker; are they a plastic or metal item? And which brand of crackers?” All brands, John Starbuck, all brands.

Alistair Connor too:

“Surrealist poetry from the 48th over : The dog turns over on the sofa and sticks all four legs in the air – like the red fortune telling fish you get in Christmas crackers.

“A bit of UK-specific Christmas lore no doubt, hard to parse for me, but reminds me of a book in my father’s library : « Old Fourlegs », about the coelecanth, a deep-ocean fish which was thought at the time (1950s I guess) to be the ancestor or cousin of all us four-legged land dwellers.

A bit random, but it’s early Monday morning.”

I’m bewildered, hasn’t everyone opened a fortune-telling fish alongside a miniature sewing kit or a plastic magnifying glass? There is no such thing in the Guardian picture library, but this is what I mean.

7.09am GMT

Pakistan’s session despite England’s grip on the first hour with the wicket of Imam ul Haq and the strangulation of Pakistan’s run scoring. But, after drinks, Rizwan, in particular, came to life, and England’s spinners proved relatively easy pickings. Four and a half -ish runs an over needed for Pakistan, a couple of wickets to transform the game for England. Time for me to make some coffee and chivvy the kids. Back shortly.

Related: Nat Sciver back with a bang as England roar to victory in first ODI against West Indies

7.05am GMT

Lunch: Pakistan 169-3 need 174 to win

52nd over: Pakistan 169-3 (Shakeel 63, Rizwan 42) target 343 Half way through the over, Pope pulls on the helmet and creeps up to the stumps. Pakistan are content with a single, the newspaper arrives, and so does lunch.

7.01am GMT

51st over: Pakistan 168-3 (Shakeel 62, Rizwan 42) target 343 Leach replaces Jacks in the hope of a breakthrough – and he nearly gets it! Rizwan charges and lofts the ball just over the despairing Will Jacks at extra cover. No matter, the next delivery is lofted haughtily for six. And the last cut by the wily, light-footed, Rizwan for four more.

6.56am GMT

50th over: Pakistan 156-3 (Shakeel 62, Rizwan 30) target 343 An inside edge pops up off Shakeel’s bat onto the pad and loops invitingly in the air but there is no fielder waiting. Anderson stalks away.

6.53am GMT

49th over: Pakistan 155-3 (Shakeel 62, Rizwan 29) target 343 Jacks replaces Root, and a couple of leg byes bring up the Pakistan 150. Then Shakeel sweeps from outside leg and the ball flies across the turf for four. Pakistan are just a finger stretch away from lunch.

6.48am GMT

48th over: Pakistan 149-3 (Shakeel 58, Rizwan 29) target 343 Jimmy returns with the ball he doesn’t fancy in hand. The dog turns over on the sofa and sticks all four legs in the air – like the red fortune telling fish you get in Christmas crackers. Rizwan plays out a maiden, though makes an uneasy chop last ball.

6.45am GMT

47th over: Pakistan 149-3 (Shakeel 58, Rizwan 29) target 343 Rizwan picks up a run round the corner off Root. And another, as the commentators discuss how the pitches don’t break up on the fifth day in Pakistan as they do in other parts of Asia, and that spin is not therefore as effective.

Cheering news from Alistair Connor. “Pretty pink dawn has shown up in a clear sky in Lyon, she can’t be far from Manchester.

“I’m on the 7am shift this week, I wish the cricket could last until Friday.”

6.41am GMT

46th over: Pakistan 147-3 (Shakeel 56, Rizwan 28) target 343 Pakistan pick up three runs, relatively easy pickings off Leach at the moment. The camera pans around the ground, where the stands are filling up.

6.37am GMT

45th over: Pakistan 144-3 (Shakeel 55, Rizwan 27) target 343 A dolly from Root first ball is swept by Shakeel down to the rope, followed by a single with an outside edge. The crowd are waking up as the game comes alive.

6.34am GMT

44th over: Pakistan 139-3 (Shakeel 50, Rizwan 27) target 343 The Pakistan batters pull off their gloves and wipe the sweat from their hands as the players pause for drinks. A maiden from Leach, I wonder if it might be time for the captain to try a few overs.

6.31am GMT

43rd over: Pakistan 139-3 (Shakeel 50, Rizwan 27) target 343 A sweep from Rizwan brings up the fifty partnership.

6.28am GMT

Fifty for Saud Shakeel!

42nd over: Pakistan 138-3 (Shakeel 50, Rizwan 26) target 343 With a quickstep down the pitch and and welly over long off , Saud Shakeel reaches fifty on debut. Leach turns.

6.24am GMT

41st over: Pakistan 132-3 (Shakeel 44, Rizwan 26) target 343 A flirt with Joe Root, Rizwan sweeps a bad ball going down leg for four. The express is building up steam.

6.20am GMT

40th over: Pakistan 127-3 (Shakeel 43, Rizwan 22) target 343 Shakeel dances down and drills Leach straight for four.

“Good morning Tanya,” I’ve been waiting John Starbuck.

It seems Dawn must have got stuck in Pakistan as there’s no appearance so far in GB. Still, she usually puts in a shift.”

Another hour or so? Still very black in Manchester.

6.17am GMT

39th over: Pakistan 122-3 (Shakeel 38, Rizwan 22) target 343 A long delay while the ball is changed. James Anderson turns his nose up immediately after viewing the new pill. Stokes intercedes with the umpire on Anderson’s behalf, but to no avail. Jacks continues and Rizwan has a swipe, and is beaten next ball going for the big one. I feel like Rizwan’s ego may get the better of him against Jacks – oh but here we go, he winds up and pings him for six.

6.11am GMT

38th over: Pakistan 115-3 (Shakeel 37, Rizwan 16) target 343 Pakistan return to the shell, a Leach maiden.

“On an early morning ferry between the two Danish islands of Lolland and Langeland... in pretty rough seas...” Richard Naylor, you have my sympathies. What time is dawn?

“Could I possibly impose on you to decode the picture from the 32nd over? What does that field setting say about what the bowler is likely to bowl, and what they’re hoping the batter will do?”

Field placings are not my specialist subject but I believe they were hoping to induce the drive.

6.06am GMT

37th over: Pakistan 115-3 (Shakeel 37, Rizwan 16) target 343 Pakistan suddenly looking for singles and searching for gaps. A nice flick from Shakeel brings a couple from the last ball of Jacks’ over.

6.04am GMT

36th over: Pakistan 111-3 (Shakeel 34, Rizwan 15) target 343 Leach, a beauty passes the bat, before Rizwan tucks into a long hop, sending it spinning through the covers. An sprawling piece of fielding on the rope cuts off another boundary.

6.02am GMT

35th over: Pakistan 104-3 (Shakeel 33, Rizwan 9) target 343 Rizwan’s previous record for being marooned on 0 was 13 balls. And, at last, to his 24th ball, he is off the mark with an ugly slog-sweep for four off Will Jacks, and then he advances down the pitch and screams the ball over midwicket. He goes for the third consecutive boundary, a sweep but gets in a hyperactive muddle. A captain’s whisper must have been served up with the drinks.

Good morning Becky Chantry!

“My early morning thought is that I wish I was still in Cyprus sipping champagne rather than preparing to get back to work!

“It’s a positive start for England this morning with both Anderson (as always) and Robinson keeping it tight. With the new way England are approaching test cricket I think I’d almost be more surprised if Rehan Ahmed doesn’t get his debut in the next Test”

It definitely has that vibe – though I guess Ben Foakes will return to take the gloves from Pope, so maybe England will rely on Root’s twirlers to go alongside Jacks.

5.52am GMT

34th over: Pakistan 93-3 (Shakeel 31, Rizwan 0) target 343 Pakistan have seen off Anderson for now, as Leach takes his turn. Rizwan dips to cut, but remains 0, off 23. A maiden and we take DRINKS.

5.49am GMT

33rd over: Pakistan 93-3 (Shakeel 31, Rizwan 0) target 343 A huge lbw shout from Robinson against Rizwan, who is hit on the back pad. He scampers a leg bye while the England brains trust consult. Robinson wants the review but Pope reckons it is legside – he’s right.

Sky flash up the world Test championship table, where England, incredibly, languish in seventh, Pakistan in fifth, and Australia stretch ahead at the top..

5.43am GMT

32nd over: Pakistan 92-3 (Shakeel 31, Rizwan 0) target 343 From slip, Root works on the ball, carefully, carefully, like a parent wiping a baby’s milky mouth. Anderson doing what Anderson does: 8-4-9-1,

If you’re in the mood, do send me your Monday morning thoughts.

5.38am GMT

31st over: Pakistan 92-3 (Shakeel 31, Rizwan 0) target 343 England crowding Shakeel for the drive, four catches on the off side. And drive he does, collected by Jack Leach. Rizwan has 0 off 12 balls. And, ooof! Shakeel pushes with concrete boots and an edge flies past Crawley and gully. This is superb by Robinson.

“Very relieved to see that in these changing times you can still enjoy an early morning cuppa without being compelled to promote the brand - unlike a certain former Sky commentator who is reduced to incongruously shilling for the local broadcaster …” Yet Brian, he does it so well…



Brian

5.32am GMT

30th over: Pakistan 91-3 (Shakeel 30, Rizwan 0) target 343 A run! Nothing flash, just a dart and a quick single which beats Keaton Jennings’ throw home.

“Morning Tanya, morning all (UK time),” Lovely to hear from you Em Jackson!

“When you’re just starting work and there’s still Day 5 cricket – luckily due to time zones I admit – it’s a great way to start the day, coffee in hand and bagel in the toaster.

“With regards to the cricket, for my 2 Pakistani Rupee, its 2 wickets and a collapse vs Pakistan getting the required runs. . . . . – but I’ve known to be wrong, very wrong.

“Also, thanks to you and the team for the text commentary along with TMS its made for an enjoyable weekend.”

A pleasure!

5.28am GMT

29th over: Pakistan 90-3 (Shakeel 29, Rizwan 0) target 343 Stokes pulls in three close-ish catches on the off side, waiting for the Rizwan extravagance. He resists.

5.23am GMT

28th over: Pakistan 90-3 (Shakeel 29, Rizwan 0) target 343 Pakistan have ground to rather a halt here after Imam’s departure and in face of immaculate bowling. Will it get to them? Anderson continues to poke and probe.

A question – is chai the morning drink of choice in Pakistan?

5.20am GMT

27th over: Pakistan 90-3 (Shakeel 29, Rizwan 0) target 343 Rizwan does some gardening and flattens down an invisible blade of grass or two, and I am briefly lost with the pleasure of slurping my tea. A brisk pull brings Shakeel a run.

5.15am GMT

26th over: Pakistan 89-3 (Shakeel 28, Rizwan 0) target 343 Up in the shade of the Pakistan balcony, Azhar Ali collects his bat, but it is Rizwan who appears on the field. Another maiden, and the important wicket of Imam ul Haq, serial collector of second innings runs.

An email wings by. Good morning Brian Withington!

“Sad news for Liam Livingstone returning home, but perhaps not too surprising given the way he was hobbling at the crease yesterday. Let’s hope it’s nothing too serious.”



Yes, very unlucky, poor thing. I wonder if England will gamble on Rehan Ahmed in his absence.

5.11am GMT

WICKET! Imam caught Pope b Anderson 48 (Pakistan 89-3)

A great catch by Pope, tumbling to his right, as Imam twists end edges down the leg side. Imam pulls off his helmet and trudges off.

5.08am GMT

25th over: Pakistan 89-2 (Shakeel 28, Imam ul Haq 48) target 343 Another maiden, another testing over from Robinson, as Jacks warms up in the deep.

Phil Morton asks about the TMS overseas link. I’m afraid there isn’t one for this Test Phil as the overseas link apparently only works from the UK. An overseas OBOer was following through the Pakistan website here , if that works for you.

5.04am GMT

24th over: Pakistan 89-2 (Shakeel 28, Imam ul Haq 48) target 343 A morning maiden from Jimmy.

5.02am GMT

Liam Livingstone to fly home

Confirmation that poor Liam Livingstone, who twisted his knee in the field, has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against Pakistan with a right knee injury.

Livingstone, who made his Test debut here at Rawalpindi, will return to the UK on Tuesday and commence rehab with the ECB and Lancashire medical teams.

At this stage, England have yet to make a decision to call up a replacement. Leicestershire’s teenage legspinner Rehan Ahmed lurks in the shadows.

4.59am GMT

23rd over: Pakistan 89-2 (Shakeel 28, Imam ul Haq 48) Robinson continues to press on a sun baked pitch. The short outfield grass is browny/green, as Robinson tries over and around the wicket.

4.54am GMT

22nd over: Pakistan 84-2 (Shakeel 24, Imam ul Haq 47) Some movement you say? Jimmy Anderson prepares, immaculate in white. Four screams through the covers, but otherwise another testing over.

4.51am GMT

Morning session

21st over: Pakistan 84-2 (Shakeel 24, Imam ul Haq 47) An excellent over from Robinson. Ball immediately passes and Imam has a nibble.A four next ball from a push and an outside edge as Jerusalem rings round Pindi. A spruced up delivery has him all a twist. Then another one beats the bat. Crawley comes in to join Root in the slips and Imam finishes with an immaculate forward defensive.

4.45am GMT

Ollie Robinson has the ball in his giant paw….

4.44am GMT

Nasser speaks. He plumps for 40 per cent England, 30 per cent Pakistan, 30 per cent a draw.

4.40am GMT

It’s chilly and dark in my living room , but there is some good news for Pakistan – Azhar Ali is fit to play today. Quickly putting the kettle on, play starts in five!

4.35am GMT

Preamble

Good morning! From the depths of the dullest of draws, England have found a spring and drawn hope. Thanks to a Sunday of fast-forward batting – from Joe “ambidextrous” Root, Harry “bright young thing” Brook and Will “what a debut” Jacks, and a swaggeringly bold declaration by Ben Stokes, we have a game on our hands.

Pakistan were set a generous 343 in four sessions. By stumps they had lost their talisman Babar Azam, foxed by some short stuff by Stokes, Azhar Ali, retired hurt, and Abdullah Shafique, done by Ollie Robinson. Pakistan will restart in the morning needing another 263 on a pitch in which the daemons are largely imaginary, but England’s aura lies heavy.

Play starts at 445am GMT. Set the alarm and join us on the sofa for the next chapter of Stokes’ crazy England adventure.