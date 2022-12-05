ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Video shows Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth getting ransacked by thieves

By Leanne Suter via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfyt0_0jXOr3Va00

A beloved Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth was burglarized on Friday and according to police, it was one of several hit in the area by a group of thieves.

The brazen crime happened just before 5 a.m. at Los Toros Mexican Restaurant on Devonshire Street and it was all captured on video.

Owner Nicolas Montaño spoke with Eyewitness News on Sunday and said the suspects got in through the bar door.

"Four of them, they ransacked the bar, looking for cash," he said. "Since they didn't find anything up there, they went upstairs to the office."

Montaño said the Los Angeles Police Department told him his business was one of several hit by the same group that targeted businesses in Chatsworth and Porter Ranch.

"They knew that there's cameras all over the place, we have signs saying that you're being surveilled and stuff like that ... just 10 minutes, boom, they're done," said Montaño.

The suspects used a crowbar to break open the door then ransacked the bar, breaking into the cash registers before making their way to the office. The video shows the suspects running up the steps.

They tore through the desks and cabinets then attempted to break open the safe.

All suspects were wearing masks and fled in a white sedan, possibly a BMW.

The group didn't get away with much but did leave behind about $10,000 worth of damage.

"Total frustration," said Montaño. "We've got to think of a way to keep this from happening, I mean it's going to happen, but there's got to be a way we can catch these people to keep this from happening again."

He's hoping the surveillance video will be key to capturing the thieves before they target any more small businesses during the height of the holiday season.

-------

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
WHITTIER, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD seeks missing woman last seen in Baldwin Village

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in Baldwin Village. Leticia Casillas was last seen on Nov. 21 around 8 a.m. walking near 39th Street and Nicolet Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported in what it called a “critical missing” case.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman shot, killed in South Los Angeles

A woman in her early-to-mid-30s was shot and killed in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Tuesday evening. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot in the 6600 block of South Central Avenue just after 6 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. After being wounded multiple […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

LAPD warns about phone scams

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning about a scam involving telephone calls from an individual claiming to be a Los Angeles police officer who requests personal and identifying information, including social security numbers. The department has received numerous complaints about the scam during recent weeks. The LAPD cautions that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Azusa

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Azusa, their second such investigation in two days. The incident is said to have occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Donna Beth Avenue.Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital, one of which was pronounced dead after arrival. Investigators said that the deceased was a juvenile male. His mother identified him as 16-year-old Alexander Padilla.Witnesses and the boy's mother said Padilla and his 13-year-old brother were standing outside their grandmother's home when a car pulled up next to them and started shooting. The younger brother suffered a grazing wound but...
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

Juvenile killed in second Azusa shooting in 2 days

A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday in an Azusa homicide, the second shooting incident in the area in two days.The 16-year-old was killed, and his 13-year-old brother was injured in Tuesday afternoon's shooting.Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas Station responded at approximately 3:26 p.m. to the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue in unincorporated Azusa following a report of a gunshot victim. Azusa Police first received the call, the sheriff's department said.A juvenile male was treated at the scene by L.A. County Fire personnel. He was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim was shot...
AZUSA, CA
newsantaana.com

Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles

Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
TUSTIN, CA
2urbangirls.com

CHP officials crack down on ‘ticket fix-it’ scheme

SANTA ANA, Calif. – California Highway Patrol officials released details Wednesday of an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Armed man shot after entering California police station lot

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

FBI reward: Suspect wanted for killing man in L.A. bar in 2006

The FBI announced a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of a convicted felon accused of killing a man in a Los Angeles bar in 2006.Carlos Vasquez Serrano is suspected of shooting a man to death in a Los Angeles bar on Feb. 1, 2006. Serrano allegedly then broke into the bar's office and stole video-recording equipment, according to the FBI, then allegedly kidnapped a woman and fled to Mexico with her.Carlos Serrano has been charged in California with murder, kidnapping, assault with a firearm and second-degree commercial burglary.A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 10, 2012.Carlos Vasquez Serrano, nickname "Cuate," is described as standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He previously lived in Bellflower.The FBI believes Serrano may currently be living in Mexico.Serrano is a convicted felon.Anyone with information about Carlos Serrano is asked to contact the FBI or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Driver in pursuit crashes into, overturns big rig in Montebello

A big rig was left overturned and a driver was hospitalized after an early-morning Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pursuit in Montebello ended with a crash. The pursuit of a car believed to be stolen out of the Temple City area began at about 3 a.m., according to the LASD. About 20 minutes later, the […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy