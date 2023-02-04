Final days for Cleveland Pierogi Week

**Related Video Above: Pierogies of Cleveland helps Fox 8 Morning Show Celebrate National Pierogi Day. back in October.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re in the final days of Cleveland Pierogi Week.

It ends on Feb. 5 and features restaurants from all over the Cleveland area presenting their take on the humble Polish dumpling.

Those food establishments include:

49th Street Tavern

All Saints Public House

Astoria

The Aviator Event Center and Pub

Ballantine

Banter

Becky’s

Beerhead Bar & Eatery

The Burnham

Crust

Das Schnitzel Haus

Dick & Alice

Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Gunselman’s Tavern/Gunselman’s To Go

Hail Mary’s

Immigrant Son Brewery

Jukebox

Market Garden Brewery

Nano Brew Cleveland

Nora’s Public House

Old River Tap and Social

Pierogi Palace

Pierogies of Cleveland

Pizza 216

Schnitz Ale Brewery

Sibling Revelry Brewery

Southern Tier Brewing Co.

Terra Bistro

The Wild Goose

Getty Image photo

For $8, participants get three pierogi on their plate at each restaurant they try. People can also add beverages and appetizers to their orders and are asked to remember to tip generously.

Find out more about Pierogi Week right here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.