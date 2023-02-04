Final days for Cleveland Pierogi Week
**Related Video Above: Pierogies of Cleveland helps Fox 8 Morning Show Celebrate National Pierogi Day. back in October.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — We're in the final days of Cleveland Pierogi Week.
It ends on Feb. 5 and features restaurants from all over the Cleveland area presenting their take on the humble Polish dumpling.
Those food establishments include:
49th Street Tavern
All Saints Public House
Astoria
The Aviator Event Center and Pub
Ballantine
Banter
Becky’s
Beerhead Bar & Eatery
The Burnham
Crust
Das Schnitzel Haus
Dick & Alice
Great Lakes Brewing Co.
Gunselman’s Tavern/Gunselman’s To Go
Hail Mary’s
Immigrant Son Brewery
Jukebox
Market Garden Brewery
Nano Brew Cleveland
Nora’s Public House
Old River Tap and Social
Pierogi Palace
Pierogies of Cleveland
Pizza 216
Schnitz Ale Brewery
Sibling Revelry Brewery
Southern Tier Brewing Co.
Terra Bistro
The Wild Goose
For $8, participants get three pierogi on their plate at each restaurant they try. People can also add beverages and appetizers to their orders and are asked to remember to tip generously.
Find out more about Pierogi Week right here .
