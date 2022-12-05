ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

1 person dead, 2 injured in separate shootings in Durham, police investigating

 4 days ago

Durham police are investigating after one person was killed and two others injured in two separate shootings.

Durham police responded to calls about a gunshot wound on Highway 98 near the 70 overpass at around 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival they found two men who had been shot in a vehicle. One victim was taken to the hospital with non- life threatening injuries. The other victim is listed in critical condition.

Officers later responded to calls about a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Chandler Road. Upon arrival they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No victims names have been released at this time.

Police say the shootings do not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Raleigh, NC
