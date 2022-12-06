ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A step back in time at Florida Caverns State Park

By Carlie Horn
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQW0i_0jXMQV8k00

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB )– Folks had the chance to step back in time this weekend at the Florida Caverns State Park in Jackson County.

The popular park hosted its annual ‘Caverns Cultural Celebration’ Friday and Saturday.

The event at Florida Caverns State Park gave people a history lesson on what happened in the area way back when.

Florida State Park Specialist Kelly Banta said the event allowed people to watch and try skills that have long been forgotten.

Chipola FFA Federation held their 3rd ‘Merry Market’

“Historically, our forefathers have utilized this land that we now call Florida Caverns State Park for some time,” Banta said. “Before there was Walmart, you had to know how to serve. So we’re teaching the children how to make quilts for teaching people how to make honey or teaching them blacksmithing, historic weapons traits, those sort of things. The lost arts, you might say.”

The event had vendors teach you how to live off the land and also had live shows. There were more than 30 interpreters at the event, educating people on the history of the Wild Wild West, animals, and Native Americans who lived on the land.

Fifth annual Holiday Bazaar included over twenty local vendors

Visitors said they loved walking around to each venue and seeing the different settings.

Eight-year-old Parker Dickson said the Wild Wild West show was “Amazing, I mean amazing, like really amazing.”

“This event brings it all together,” Florida Caverns State Park Secretary Debra Mann said. “You see the past; you see the present. And we even talk about what we want to do in the future and how we want to preserve the land. This is very important. We’re all about preserving our cabins. We take it for granted. They’re here, but they could get destroyed by man.”

The 1,300-acre park first opened to the public back in 1942.

If you would like to plan a visit to Florida Caverns State Park, click here for more information.

