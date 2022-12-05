ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 11 Indiana basketball vs. Nebraska in Big Ten play: Time, TV, radio

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
The IU men's basketball team seeks a bounce-back victory in its Big Ten home opener against Nebraska.

The No. 11 (USA TODAY) Hoosiers (7-1) saw their offense come to a screeching halt against Rutgers in a 63-48 loss. They made just 30.4% from the field and 24% from 3-point range. Miller Kopp had his best game with IU (21 points, 5-of-9 3s), but the rest of the team made just 1 shot from long range. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

IU was without Jalen Hood-Schifino for that game.

The Cornhuskers (6-3) are coming off a 63-53 win over top-10 Creighton, their third straight victory. Derrick Walker, who missed the first five games of the season for unspecified reasons, leads Nebraska in the middle (16.8 points, 73.3% shooting, 9.5 rebounds). Sam Geisel (11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists) leads four other Huskers averaging in double figures.

'They out-toughed us': IU can prove it's different by how it rebounds from ugly losses

Tom Crean on taking over IU: We would clean out lockers and find lighters and roach clips

Indiana vs. Nebraska time, TV, radio

Time : 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

TV : Big Ten Network

Radio : 105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis, and SiriusXM Channel 84.

