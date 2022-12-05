ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales moves back to her regular spot, and all looks right in Texas' win over Southern

By Mark Rosner
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Energized and confident after a return to her best position, Shaylee Gonzales provided evidence Sunday to support Texas coach Vic Schaefer’s decision to sign her after she left BYU.

Gonzales, playing off the ball after filling in for the injured Rori Harmon at point guard, scored 22 points and made four steals as the No. 22-ranked Longhorns defeated Southern University 92-43 at Moody Center.

Last season, Gonzales was the West Coast Conference's player of the year after averaging more than 18 points a game. She came to Texas as a graduate student earmarked to play in a backcourt with Harmon and Sonya Morris, another graduate student who had transferred from DePaul.

Golden: After early-season stumbles, Vic Schaefer must wake up his slumbering Texas Longhorns

But Harmon, a sophomore, suffered a toe injury right before the season opener. She missed the first five games, and Gonzales was forced to step in at the point.

She struggled, shooting just 32.7% in the first seven games, including 3-of-19 on 3-pointers. She led the Longhorns with 25 turnovers.

But she began to play better during a loss to South Florida on Friday — Harmon’s second game back — producing 12 points and 11 rebounds, converting 6 of 10 shots. Then came Sunday, when she hit 8 of 12, including 3 of 4 treys.

“I’m feeling more like myself,” Gonzales said. “Getting comfortable with the system and knowing my role.”

Schaefer said Gonzales has improved at both ends of the court.

“One of the things Shaylee has gotten so much better at is defense,” Schaefer said. “As much as Shaylee likes to score it, and is good at scoring, she has a really good point guard mentality, and it's why I gave her so much responsibility when Rori was out. Whether she’s comfortable with it or not, I think it made her better.”

Morris scored 20 points for Texas, hitting 8 of 13 shots. Harmon produced 10 assists, nine points and four steals. Aaliyah Moore and DeYona Gaston scored 11 and 10, respectively.

More: Don't look for the Texas women to use kid gloves with their heralded freshmen

Sirviva Legions led Southern (2-5) with 13 points. The Jaguars shot just 35% and committed 27 turnovers that led to 35 points by Texas. The Longhorns committed 15 turnovers, a few more than Schaefer considers acceptable, but they shot 56% overall, converted 7 of 13 3-point attempts and made 21 of 25 free throws.

This successful day for Texas was against a Southern team that lost to Iowa, Iowa State, Oregon and Oregon State by margins ranging from 24 to 53 points.

Will Texas play well when the competition is more resistant? Schaefer’s record suggests that the Longhorns will get themselves out of the hole they’ve dug.

Schaefer’s last five teams, three at Mississippi State and two at Texas, reached the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight or beyond, including two appearances in the championship game when he coached in Starkville. Then again, Texas didn’t lose four times until the 15th and 19th games of his first two seasons.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. The Longhorns were No. 3 in the preseason before taking a header toward the outskirts of The Associated Press poll.

Playing without Harmon, they were competitive during losses to (now) No. 3 UConn and No. 18 Louisville by seven and eight points. But after Harmon’s return, they lost to unranked South Florida on Friday, committing 17 turnovers while allowing the Bulls nine 3-pointers.

Texas commits 19 turnovers a game, ranking No. 283 nationally. The Longhorns are 95th in turnover margin, normally a strength under Schaefer. They were 26th and sixth the past two seasons.

But Harmon is back and working her way into top shape.

“Physically I feel great,” she said. “I have no pain right now.”

Texas is, however, without the 6-foot-4 Taylor Jones, who averaged 10.3 points, six rebounds and 2.7 blocks before missing the past two games with a lower body injury that Schaefer called “a stress deal.”

“She’ll be evaluated weekly,” he said. “And we’ll go from there.”

Notes: The Longhorns will play next Sunday against Alabama State at Moody Center. … Attendance Sunday was generously announced at 4,987.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Gonzales moves back to her regular spot, and all looks right in Texas' win over Southern

