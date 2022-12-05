What TV channel is Japan vs Croatia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture

Japan take on Croatia in the World Cup last 16.

After shocking Germany and Spain to win Group E, Japan are looking to continue their sensational run in Qatar but face Croatia in the knockout stages.

Croatia were finalists four years ago and showed all of their experience to grind out a 0-0 draw with Belgium and book their place in the last 16 as runners-up of Group F.

Japan were knocked out of the World Cup at the last 16 stage four years ago, as they blew a two-goal lead against Belgium. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Japan vs Croatia?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Monday 5 December. It will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2:30pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Ritsu Doan and Kaoru Mitoma have surely done enough to stay in the team following their impact off the bench at half-time against Germany. Defender Ko Itakura is suspended, so Takehiro Tomiyasu should come in from the start. Takefusa Kubo is also an injury doubt.

Croatia do not have any reported injury concerns, although they looked exhausted at the end of the 0-0 draw against Belgium. Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren are a yellow card away from missing the quarter-finals if Croatia advance.

Predicted line-ups

Japan: Gonda; Tomiyasu, Taniguchi, Yoshida; Ito; Morita, Tanaka, Nagatomo; Doan, Maeda, Kamada

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic

Odds

Japan to go through: 8/5

Croatia to go through: 3/5

Prediction

Japan have been the fairytale story of the World Cup so far but against Croatia they will face a team who are gnarly and experienced enough to cut those dreams short. Zlatko Dalic’s side have an impressive record of delivering on the big stage and Luka Modric can steer them to another milestone victory here, with Brazil or South Korea waiting in the quarter-finals. Japan 1-2 Croatia