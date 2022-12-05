ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan vs Croatia live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV

By Jamie Braidwood
 3 days ago

Japan will look to continue their sensational run at the World Cup when they face Croatia in the last 16.

Japan beat both Germany and Spain to finish Group E as shock winners, despite losing their second match of the tournament to Costa Rica.

Croatia, finalists four years ago, continued their strong record at major tournaments by beating Belgium to second place in Group F.

Luka Modric ’s side are experienced campaigners and ground out a 0-0 draw against the Red Devils to qualify - while Japan stunned Spain with a 2-1 win.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Japan vs Croatia?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Monday 5 December. It will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2:30pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Confirmed line-ups

Japan XI: Gonda; Taniguchi, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Morita, Endo; Ito, Kamada, Doan; Maeda

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Barisic; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

Odds

Japan to go through: 8/5

Croatia to go through: 3/5

Prediction

Japan have been the fairytale story of the World Cup so far but against Croatia they will face a team who are gnarly and experienced enough to cut those dreams short. Zlatko Dalic’s side have an impressive record of delivering on the big stage and Luka Modric can steer them to another milestone victory here, with Brazil or South Korea waiting in the quarter-finals. Japan 1-2 Croatia

