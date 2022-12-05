Brazil vs South Korea prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out tonight?

Brazil face South Korea as the World Cup continues the knockout stage.

Both nations will be hoping to join the likes of Netherlands and Argentina in the last eight, as most big nations with even bigger expectations continue to progress and keep their hopes of glory alive.

The last time Brazil won the World Cup was 20 years ago - the jointly held Japan and South Korea finals - and on that occasion the Asian side achieved their best-ever finish of reaching the semis.

They’ll need to produce an almighty performance to stay on track to match that this time around, having only just snuck through the groups with a very late winner in the final game. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the round of 16 clash.

When is the match?

Brazil vs South Korea kicks off at 7pm GMT on Monday 5 December.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and STV and can be streamed via the ITV X platform and STV player.

The Independent will be running a live blog for this and every other World Cup fixture.

Confirmed line-ups

Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Jung Woo-young, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Gue-sung.

Odds

Brazil 1/3

Draw 19/4

South Korea 11/1

Prediction

Brazil won’t have it all their own way but should still have too much firepower for their South Korea to deal with across 90 minutes. Brazil 2-1 South Korea .