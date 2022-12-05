ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan vs Croatia confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

By Jamie Braidwood
 3 days ago

Japan will look to create World Cup history and continue their sensational run in Qatar as they take on Croatia in the last 16.

Japan have reached the round of 16 on three previous occasions but have never made it through to the quarter-finals.

They blew a two-goal lead against Belgium at this stage four years ago, but will be full of confidence after stunning both Germany and Spain to qualify as winners of Group E.

Japan now face experienced campaigners in Croatia, who reached the final four years ago. Croatia finished second in Group F, behind Morocco, but they knocked out Belgium thanks to a 0-0 draw. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Japan vs Croatia?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Monday 5 December. It will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2:30pm, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Confirmed line-ups

Japan XI: Gonda; Taniguchi, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Morita, Endo; Ito, Kamada, Doan; Maeda

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Barisic; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

Odds

Japan to go through: 8/5

Croatia to go through: 3/5

Prediction

Japan have been the fairytale story of the World Cup so far but against Croatia they will face a team who are gnarly and experienced enough to cut those dreams short. Zlatko Dalic’s side have an impressive record of delivering on the big stage and Luka Modric can steer them to another milestone victory here, with Brazil or South Korea waiting in the quarter-finals. Japan 1-2 Croatia

