Brazil vs South Korea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture tonight

By Karl Matchett
 4 days ago

Neymar’s fitness is the biggest question mark surrounding Brazil as they head into the knockout stages of the World Cup 2022 .

The star is set to be fit to play in Brazil’s World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea after returning to training on Saturday. Neymar suffered an ankle injury in the Selecao’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which ruled him out of the 1-0 win over Switzerland and the shock loss to Cameroon.

South Korea have the choice of whether to make a tactical switch or go with the side who secured the all-important late win over Portugal to sneak through.

Their best-ever performance at a finals was reaching the semis on home soil - which in 2002 was also the last time Brazil triumphed. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the round of 16 clash.

When is the match?

Brazil vs South Korea kicks off at 7pm GMT on Monday 5 December.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and STV and can be streamed via the ITV X platform and STV player.

The Independent will be running a live blog for this and every other World Cup fixture.

Confirmed line-ups

Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Jung Woo-young, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Gue-sung.

Odds

Brazil 1/3

Draw 19/4

South Korea 11/1

Prediction

Brazil won’t have it all their own way but should still have too much firepower for their South Korea to deal with across 90 minutes. Brazil 2-1 South Korea .

Comments / 0

