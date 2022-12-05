ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8-year-old witnesses mother's death in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
A child was found safe at the scene where a murder-suicide took place outside Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers said at about 2:08 p.m., they received multiple calls to the hospital at the 18200 block of Katy Freeway.

When they arrived, police said they found a woman in her 30s shot to death and a man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to an update by HPD, the woman was driving with a man in the passenger seat and a child in the back seat.

Police said they were at the hospital to seek medical attention for the child, but when they arrived, the man shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.

Houston police said the child who was with them is about 8 years old and was not injured in the shooting.

"It appeared that the female did try and get away, and exit the vehicle. That's the only person we found who exited the vehicle," Asst. Chief Ban Tien said. "Again the child, is believed to have been in the backseat, and she was unharmed."

It is unclear what the relationship is between the man and the woman killed.

Antonique Butler
5d ago

This young child was harmed he witnessed his mother and father die in front of them. Heavenly Father please wrap your arms around this child.

Dianna Abrams
5d ago

🙏 for this child that just something that that will alway be in the mind of this child for life healing will need to take place and lots of prays 🙏

david walton
4d ago

lm here to say that child was brutally traumatized by the action of a worthless human being.....that injury will last the child's interest life

