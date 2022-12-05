8-year-old witnesses mother's death in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital, HPD says

A child was found safe at the scene where a murder-suicide took place outside Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers said at about 2:08 p.m., they received multiple calls to the hospital at the 18200 block of Katy Freeway.

When they arrived, police said they found a woman in her 30s shot to death and a man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to an update by HPD, the woman was driving with a man in the passenger seat and a child in the back seat.

Police said they were at the hospital to seek medical attention for the child, but when they arrived, the man shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.

Houston police said the child who was with them is about 8 years old and was not injured in the shooting.

"It appeared that the female did try and get away, and exit the vehicle. That's the only person we found who exited the vehicle," Asst. Chief Ban Tien said. "Again the child, is believed to have been in the backseat, and she was unharmed."

It is unclear what the relationship is between the man and the woman killed.