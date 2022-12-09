Read full article on original website
Related
Football rumours: FA to consider foreign candidates if Gareth Southgate stands down
What the papers sayThe Football Association will consider foreign candidates to replace Gareth Southgate if the England manager decides to stand down from his post, the Daily Telegraph reports.The paper adds that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel are among those open to the prospect of succeeding Southgate, who said he needed time to consider his future as England head coach after the World Cup quarter-final exit against France.Staying on the topic of who will replace the England boss, the Daily Star speculates FA bosses are considering Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. The 49-year-old has...
Who will France face in the World Cup semi finals?
France reached the semi finals of the World Cup with victory over England.
Harry Kane reacts to penalty miss in England's defeat to France
Harry Kane blames his execution and not his preparation for missing England's second penalty against France in their World Cup quarter-final defeat.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd compete for Napoli star; Barcelona's Kante plan
Sunday's transfer rumours include Kim Min-jae, N'Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo and more.
Twitter reacts as England exit World Cup with France defeat
Reactions from Twitter as England face off against France in the World Cup quarter-finals.
Wilton Sampaio: Referee criticised for display in England vs France
Referee Wilton Sampaio came in for criticism for his display in England's 2-1 World Cup quarter final defeat to France on Saturday.
Harry Maguire hits out at referee after France defeat
Harry Maguire criticises referee Wilton Sampaio following England's World Cup defeat against France.
Fernando Santos reveals whether he regrets Cristiano Ronaldo benching
Portugal manager Fernando Santos says he has no regrets over choosing not to start Cristiano Ronaldo against Morocco at the World Cup.
What Antoine Griezmann said at half-time during France's win over England
What Antoine Griezmann said at half-time during France's win over England.
England lineup to face France leaked ahead of World Cup quarter-final
Gareth Southgate's England lineup to face France in the World Cup quarter-final has been leaked.
Casemiro reacts to Brazil's World Cup exit
Brazil midfielder Casemiro speaks of his regret at seeing his country exit the World Cup.
FA release powerful statement after England World Cup exit
The CEO of the Football Association, Mark Bullingham, says there is immense pride in the performances of Gareth Southgate's England at the World Cup.
Gareth Southgate praises England players despite France heartbreak
Gareth Southgate speaks to the media after England's World Cup defeat against France.
How can England win the 2026 World Cup?
A look at the process England will have to go through to find glory at the 2026 World Cup
England and France unchanged ahead of crunch World Cup meeting
Confirmed lineups as England take on France at the World Cup.
Hugo Lloris sympathises with Harry Kane following World Cup penalty miss
Hugo Lloris sympathises with Harry Kane following World Cup penalty miss.
Neymar shares messages sent to Brazil teammates after World Cup exit
Neymar shares messages sent to Brazil teammates after World Cup exit.
Twitter reacts as Morocco stun Portugal to advance to World Cup semi-finals
How social media reacted to Morocco's stunning World Cup win against Portugal.
Chelsea 3-2 Reading WSL: Player ratings as Blues survive Royals fightback
Player ratings from Chelsea 3-2 Reading in the WSL.
Five things Liverpool must address following the World Cup
Five things Liverpool need to address when the Premier League returns.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0