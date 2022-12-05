ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and result as England cruise into quarter-final against France

By Michael Jones
England set up a mouth-watering quarter-final against holders France with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Senegal which included a first goal at this World Cup from Harry Kane and virtuosos performances from Jordan Henderson , Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham .

The Three Lions initially looked sluggish against Senegal’s pacy forwards, in the two nations’ first-ever encounter, with a wonderful one-handed save by Jordan Pickford stopping Boulaye Dia from giving the African side a shock lead.

But Henderson settled England’s nerves in the 38th minute, stroking the ball home after being played in by Bellingham at the end of a lovely passing move.

Kane then struck a ferocious shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with the last kick of the first half, leaving him one goal behind Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 goals for England. Bukayo Saka bagged the third with a neat chip over Mendy after a cross by Foden in the 57th minute as England’s goalfest in Qatar - 12 so far - continued.

Relive all the action from England vs Senegal with our live blog below:

