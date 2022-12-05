ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scores get in holiday spirit as South Mills VFD Christmas Parade rolls

By By Kesha Williams Correspondent
The Daily Advance
SOUTH MILLS — Scores of residents and visitors watched and waved Saturday as their neighbors paraded along Main Street in the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Christmas Parade.

Seated on folding chairs or blankets along the parade route — or in some cases, on front porches — spectators watched as school, church and community groups rolled by on floats, high school students enrolled in FFA paraded with their animals, and the Camden County Marching Bruins performed Christmas songs and other music.

The hour-long Saturday morning parade along South Mills’ Main Street managed to finish just before showers arrived in the area.

Michael Whitehurst, assistant chief of South Mills Volunteer Fire Department, said this year’s parade, in addition to floats and marching participants, included 30 tractors — a symbol of Camden’s continuing agricultural heritage.

“This year our parade included more female tractor drivers and a few more kids behind the wheel,” he said. “It’s a pleasure for us firefighters to do this each year because we are part of the community, too.”

The parade also included a number of side by side utility vehicles, some carrying passengers who tossed candy to children along the parade route. Patrick McGirl, a member of the Sudan Shriners, also tooled around the parade route in the Sudan Temple’s Van Patrol mini-vehicle.

The Marching Bruins included 70 students from Camden High School and Camden Middle School. Led by drum majors Noah Warren and Jaiden Bellamy, the band performed “Stars and Stripes,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “An American Christmas.”

Hollie Schratwieser, an agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Camden County High School, said her students were excited about participating in the parade. Many walked the parade route with furry friends. Chloe Jordan was one of them, strolling the route with her horse Picasso, wishing parade viewers happy holidays.

According to Schratweiser, some of the students are working on agriculture projects for class while others are preparing for livestock shows held outside of school.

Spectators like Jason, David and Nancy Meeks couldn’t have had a better view: they watched from David’s front porch on Main Street as family and friends gathered on their front lawn to enjoy slices of cakes, apple strudel and beverages.

Jason and Nancy are residents of Kill Devil Hills, and Saturday was the first time they had attended the South Mills Christmas parade.

“I bought this house about six years ago and didn’t know about the parade route but this (parade) is a bonus. I’m loving it,” David Meeks said.

Meeks said he decorated his home for Christmas just in time for Saturday’s parade.

“I have a couple of Santas out front here and some other things we like,” he said. “I have to stop collecting because I already have three bins (of decorations). We like it when people ride by and see it all” lit up.

Kat Colbin attended this year’s South Mills Christmas parade for the first time as a guest of a colleague from work. She said she was glad she came.

“We’ve enjoyed ourselves out here with beverages, friends, their family and neighbors,” she said.

Colbin, who lives in Taylor’s Beach, in the southern part of Camden, had such a great time she plans to return next year.

“I really liked it and I’ll be back,” she said.

