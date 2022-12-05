14-year-old shot dead after attending birthday party in Camden

Investigators are still trying to piece together how a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed after a birthday party in Camden, New Jersey on Saturday.

"People are hurt. A lot of people need answers. We need to know what happened," said the victim's mother, Shamane Allen.

Surrounded by her other children, she spoke with Action News on Monday about her 14-year-old son Daimeon Allen, who was killed over the weekend.

"If anything, he was always trying to break up fights or trying it calm the situation down. He's not one to instigate things. So for him to die in a violent way is heart-wrenching to me," said Allen.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said he had just attended a birthday party at the Elks Lodge in the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue.

Daimeon Allen

Authorities say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.

The head of the Elks Lodge said the shooting happened off-property, down the street.

"I'm heartbroken," said Ali Sloan El, exalted ruler for Elks Lodge 83. "They said shots was fired and I called 911. The police arrived and that's all I can tell you at this point."

"I just heard that there was a fight. Guns was pulled. The boys that were with my son said they all saw the gun and they ran," said Allen.

Candles now sit on the sidewalk just down the street from the lodge in Daimeon's memory.

He was a freshman at Lindenwold High School and had just moved there from Camden. He was the youngest of five siblings.

"Hurt a lot of people by taking him. Just a lot of people," said Allen. "Things will never ever ever be the same."

The Lindenwold Schools superintendent said grief counselors will be available for students this week.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.