2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Comedy Actor [Updated January 10]

The 2023 Golden Globes nominations were announced on December 12 in film and television, as voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Who will prevail in the category of Best Comedy Actor during NBC’s ceremony on Tuesday, January 10? This year’s five nominees are: Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best Comedy Actor, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Comedy Actor

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) — 16/5 odds

The “Shameless” alum takes on the lead role of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef who returns home to Chicago to work at his family’s Italian sandwich shop following the shocking suicide of his brother. The critically acclaimed laffer streamed on FX on Hulu earlier this summer and had fans around the country shouting, “Yes, Chef!” to White’s awards chances.

Experts predicting : Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Peter Travers (ABC), Tim Gray (Variety), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Ben Travers (Indiewire), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby)

2. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 39/10 odds

Season 2 of Hulu’s whodunnit mystery comedy welcomes back Martin as Charles-Haden Savage alongside his co-leads Martin Short as Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora. As the trio tries to solve a brand new murder within the walls of their ritzy apartment complex, it soon becomes all too personal for Charles, who starts to wonder about his late father’s various secrets.

Experts predicting : None

3. Bill Hader (“Barry”) — 4/1 odds

Hader is a two-time Emmy winner for starring as Barry Berkman in HBO’s hitman-turned-actor comedy, but he has yet to take home a Golden Globe. The show went to even darker depths in Season 3, as Barry’s true identity was found out by his acting coach, Gene Cousineau (supporting actor nominee Henry Winkler ), and his relationship became strained with his girlfriend, Sally Reed ( Sarah Goldberg ).

Experts predicting : Susan King (Gold Derby)

4. Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 9/2 odds

Short’s storyline in “Only Murders” Season 2 takes a dramatic turn as Oliver Putnam begins to question whether he’s actually the father of his son, Will Putnam ( Ryan Broussard ). But it’s the death of Bunny Folger ( Jayne Houdyshell ) that dominates the proceedings this year, with Oliver re-teaming with his podcast buddies Charles and Mable to try to crack the case, no matter the cost.

Experts predicting : None

5. Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) — 9/2 odds

Globe voters have two seasons’ worth of material to consider, as Season 3 aired from March to May and Season 4 aired from September to November. The actor is recognized for his role as Earnest “Earn” Marks, a college dropout who now manages his cousin Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles’s ( Brian Tyree Henry ) rap career. Glover won this category in 2017, and this marks his third overall bid for the FX dramedy.

Experts predicting : None

